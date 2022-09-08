COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: As Air Force turns 75, where will Wright-Patt, Dayton land in the future?

As we celebrate 75th anniversary of the Air Force this month, hear from military, community and business leaders on how Wright-Patterson Air Force base has shaped our region’s past and what we can do to leverage its success for the future.
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017, but the Air Force will celebrate its 75th year officially on Sept. 18.
Dayton Daily News will host its September Community Conversation at noon on Wednesday, September 21. The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and reporter Thomas Gnau and will include a panel of experts.
The Dayton Daily News hosted Community Conversation can be watched on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. Highlights of the discussion will also be published in Ideas & Voices on Sunday, Sept. 25.
