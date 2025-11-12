Warped Wing releases its first non-alcoholic beer

Zero Altitude IPA contains less than 0.5% alc/vol and is pasteurized to ensure quality and safety.

The non-alcoholic beer is said to deliver “the same vibrant hop character and smooth balance fans expect from Warped Wing — just without the buzz."

Other non-alcoholic options at the brewery include house made sodas, floats and mocktails.

The brewery’s Dayton taproom has a new lineup of dirty sodas featuring:

The Red Eye (cherry vanilla soda, blackberry and vanilla cream)

Runway Sunrise (orange cream soda, pineapple and piña colada cream)

Brown Bomber (root beer soda, butterscotch and vanilla cream)

Jetstream Peach (ginger beer soda, peach and vanilla cream)

The bar also has seasonal flavors such as the Esther’s Li’l Secret- inspired dirty soda made with house made root beer, chocolate, caramel and vanilla cream.

Zero Altitude IPA is exclusively available at all four Warped Wing locations: 26 Wyandot St. in Dayton, 6602 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights, 5650 Tylersville Road in Mason and 25 Wright Station Way in Springboro.

Customers can also purchase Zero Altitude IPA in 6-pack cans to go.

“This non-alcoholic beer is another step toward making sure everyone has something special to enjoy when they visit Warped Wing,” a press release from the company stated.

For more information, visit warpedwing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@warpedwing).

