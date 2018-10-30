Zapp band’s Terry and Lester Troutman can still make you dance

The funk and R&B band is set to take the stage Friday, Oct. 26, at the Schuster Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m for the show featuring Toledo-born singer Lyfe Jennings.

>> 8 famous funk acts out of Dayton

The concert serves as a release party for the new album, “Zapp VII: Roger & Friends.”

It is a tribute to the late great Roger Troutman and only the second album Zapp has made since Roger was killed back in 1999 by his brother Larry.

Amelia, Lester and Terry talk about the impact of the shocking murder-suicide and why and how Zapp keeps going.

Lester and Terry share tales of their upbringing in Hamilton and talk about their grandfather, the iceman; their talkbox, life without arrogance and the divine force and local radio station that propelled Zapp to international stardom.

>> Soft and wet, and sweet sticky things with John ‘Turk’ Logan

The band still pack houses around the globe.

WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find it on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services.

If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.

ABOUT THE PODCAST

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

This podcast is brought to you by Cox Digital Marketing.

CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES

Episode 20

Broadway star Alice Ripley proves she is anything but ‘normal’

Episode 19:

[Cat daddy, TV host, all-around do-gooder nerd Rodney Veal ]Edit Info

Episode 18:

Bill Castro on squid, horses and how his family has served Dayton the world on a plate for 40 years

Episode 17:

Henrique Couto, the ‘weird’ filmmaker behind the Salvador Dali-ish moustache

Episode 16:

Inside Dayton’s 1992 Christmas Killings

Episode 15:

[Daytonian who gave ‘Black Panther’ his claws talks about learning from Madonna, pet-sitting and couch surfing to make her dreams come true]Edit Info

Episode 14:

Dayton gridiron hero LaVar Glover on walking away, playing golf and building bridges after the NFL

Episode 13:

Dayton’s mysterious walled falls, a phantom driver and how Dayton became the ‘Gem City’

Episode 12: The Fosters’ Sherri Saum on super hot husband and having her magazines confiscated in Kettering

Episode 11: Radio pioneer and DCDC leader on burning crosses and fighting for herself

EPISODE 10: Tom Archdeacon talks Miami vices, wedding rings and LeBron’s mom

EPISODE 9: Cackle vs. Cancer — the world with Alexis Larsen and Kristen Wicker

EPISODE 8: Dead in Dayton — a mayor trapped in a brothel, a former slave claps back, and a gypsy queen cliffhanger

EPISODE 7: Tusks, Fireball and belly shirts with the magical McKibben Brothers

EPISODE 6: Sweet sticky things with John “Turk” Logan

EPISODE 5: Watch for 10,000 'leprechauns'

EPISODE 4: The Yellow Springs vagina tree’s knobby side

EPISODE 3: All funked up with Ohio Players' Diamond Williams

EPISODE 2: Bourbon, Beards and Joe Head

EPISODE 1: The Rubi Girls explain