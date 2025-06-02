What to know about Kings Island’s Food and Wine Festival, happening now

Kings Island, the popular Warren County amusement park, has began its series of summer events with the Food and Wine Festival, held weekends now through June 22.

Introduced in 2024, the event highlights cuisine from cultures across the world including France and Argentina.

ExploreMore info: Kings Island announces special events coming to the park this summer

For the event, Kings Island officials have set up five tents near the park’s famous Eiffel Tower, each with its own menu of drinks and dishes.

Offerings include the ice-cold Frosé, Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay, Kings Ridge Pinot Noir, braised beef poutine, smoked chicken salad and more.

The park will also offer two special desserts for the event. The first, the dark chocolate raspberry panna cotta, is sold at the second tent. The other dish, the honey brie cheesecake, will be available at the fourth tent.

Cincinnati-area bands will also perform live music on stages set up near the tower.

After the Food and Wine Festival concludes June 22, the park’s next major event will be the Independence Day-themed Star Spangled Nights, to be held July 4-5. This celebration will feature one of the state’s largest fireworks displays.

Kings Island will close out the summer July 19 through Aug. 3 with Grand Carnivale, which features live music, parades and its own selection of dishes.

HOW TO GO

What: Kings Island’s Food and Wine Festival

When: 4-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday until June 22

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com

