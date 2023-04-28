Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
TODAY
- March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement, at Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati.
- Red Brick Run 5k, at Millett Hall, 500 E. Sycamore St., Oxford. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Proceeds from the race help fund the Amber Volk Foundation Scholarship.
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m. Held every Sunday through May 14.
- Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Pride & Prejudice,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 2 p.m., ghctplay.com
- Oxford Area Community Theater (OxACT) present “Ripcord,” at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 2 p.m., oxact.org.
TODAY, AND MAY 5-7
- The Performing Arts Academy present “Oklahoma,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
MONDAY, MAY 1
- Miami University Symphony Band and Wind Ensemble, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
- Only Murders in the Library, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 6 p.m. Listening to the Down the Hill podcast about the 2017 Delphi Murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German and then discussing. This will be episodes 8-11.
THURSDAY, MAY 4
- St. Mark’s United Methodist Church annual Salad Luncheon & Crafts, at 4601 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield. 11 a.m. Cost is $10, 513-844-1818
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, MAY 4-6
- Friends of the Hamilton-Fairfield Lane Libraries Annual Used Book Sale, in the gymnasium at Queen of Peace Parish, 2550 Millville Ave. Hours are 4-7 p.m. May 4, 4-8 p.m. May 5, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6.
- Hamilton High School present Disney’s “Newsies,” at 1165 Eaton Ave., Hamilton.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
- First Friday @ First Methodist Noontime Concert, at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, noon
- First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
- Trippin’ Billies - The Dave Matthews Tribute Band, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
SATURDAY, MAY 6
- Hometown Tourist Challenge, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate “National Tourism Day” early with a series of downtown Hamilton-based challenges. Pick up a challenge “passport” and return it completed within the challenge time to win a small prize and be entered into a grand prize drawing.
- Uncovering Egypt with Cincinnati Museum Center, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 2 p.m., for ages 7-12. Registration required. lanepl.org
- Fitton Showstoppers presents CCJO Goes to the Movies, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Billy Idol, at PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. 8 p.m. ticketmaster.com
- Chicago, at The Rose Music Center at the Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Hubert Heights. 8 p.m. ticketmaster.com
MAY 7
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m. Held every Sunday through May 14.
MAY 12
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, Breiel Blvd., Middletown. Noon to 8 p.m.
- Rocking with Rotary Concert, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, 8 p.m. Benefit concert for Middletown Rotary Club’s charitable projects, cincyticket.com/rotary
MAY 13
- Four Season Garden Club Plant Sale, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit Fairfield community projects. 513-829-1972
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Barn-n-Bunk Mother’s Day Craft Show, at 3677 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The 1869 Red Stockings will challenge the Reily Fire/EMS to a vintage ball game, at the Reily Twp. Community Center, 6061 Reily Millville Road. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News.
