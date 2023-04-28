Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

MONDAY, MAY 1

Miami University Symphony Band and Wind Ensemble, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

Only Murders in the Library, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 6 p.m. Listening to the Down the Hill podcast about the 2017 Delphi Murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German and then discussing. This will be episodes 8-11.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church annual Salad Luncheon & Crafts, at 4601 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield. 11 a.m. Cost is $10, 513-844-1818

THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, MAY 4-6

Friends of the Hamilton-Fairfield Lane Libraries Annual Used Book Sale, in the gymnasium at Queen of Peace Parish, 2550 Millville Ave. Hours are 4-7 p.m. May 4, 4-8 p.m. May 5, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6.

Hamilton High School present Disney’s “Newsies,” at 1165 Eaton Ave., Hamilton.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

First Friday @ First Methodist Noontime Concert, at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, noon

First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.

Trippin’ Billies - The Dave Matthews Tribute Band, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Hometown Tourist Challenge, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate “National Tourism Day” early with a series of downtown Hamilton-based challenges. Pick up a challenge “passport” and return it completed within the challenge time to win a small prize and be entered into a grand prize drawing.

Uncovering Egypt with Cincinnati Museum Center, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 2 p.m., for ages 7-12. Registration required. lanepl.org

Fitton Showstoppers presents CCJO Goes to the Movies, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Billy Idol, at PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. 8 p.m. ticketmaster.com

Chicago, at The Rose Music Center at the Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Hubert Heights. 8 p.m. ticketmaster.com

MAY 7

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m. Held every Sunday through May 14.

MAY 12

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, Breiel Blvd., Middletown. Noon to 8 p.m.

Rocking with Rotary Concert, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, 8 p.m. Benefit concert for Middletown Rotary Club’s charitable projects, cincyticket.com/rotary

MAY 13

Four Season Garden Club Plant Sale, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit Fairfield community projects. 513-829-1972

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Barn-n-Bunk Mother’s Day Craft Show, at 3677 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 1869 Red Stockings will challenge the Reily Fire/EMS to a vintage ball game, at the Reily Twp. Community Center, 6061 Reily Millville Road. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.