Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
TODAY, MAY 12
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, Breiel Blvd., Middletown. Noon to 8 p.m.
- Second Friday: Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m.
- Rocking with Rotary Concert, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, 8 p.m. Benefit concert for Middletown Rotary Club’s charitable projects, cincyticket.com/rotary
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Badin High School will present One Act Weekend of Suspension, at 571 New London Road, Hamilton. 7 p.m., BadinHS.org
SATURDAY, MAY 13
- Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Fitness Center Open House, at 611 North B St., Hamilton. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Guests can take a class, try out equipment, visit Kids Zone, and more.
- Four Season Garden Club Plant Sale, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit Fairfield community projects. 513-829-1972
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Barn-n-Bunk Mother’s Day Craft Show, at 3677 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The 1869 Red Stockings will challenge the Reily Fire/EMS to a vintage ball game, at the Reily Twp. Community Center, 6061 Reily Millville Road. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Family Flower Planting, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 2 p.m. For ages 3 and older. Registration required, lanepl.org
- Garden Talk, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 2 p.m. Registration required, lanepl.org
- The Great Library Seed and Plant Swap, at Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St. 2-4 p.m.
- Tri-State Wrestling “Double Down”, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. TriStateWrestlingOnline.com.
- Creativa Convergence, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m., performances start at 7:30 p.m.
MAY 14
- Middletown Shrine Club Charity Car Show, at Smith Park, Middletown. Gates open at 7 a.m. Opening ceremonies at noon.
- Hospice Care of Middletown Annual 5k Run/Walk, at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown. 8:30 a.m.
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m.
- Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org
MAY 15-18
- “Sorg for Sounds at Sunset,” at Sunset Park, Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6-9:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door; there is no admission fee.
MAY 16
- Talawanda Jazz & Steel Bands, at Oxford Community Arts Center Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m.
MAY 17
- Jazzercise, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 24, 262-227-7841
- What’s Your Story?, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Shaun Higgins hosts this interview with local volunteer and Fitton Center employee Arnita Gunn.
MAY 19
- Madcap Puppets present “When You Wish Upon a Fish,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m.
- Etta May & The Southern Fried Chicks, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org
MAY 20
- Pond Adventure, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is requested by calling 513-867-5348. Walk-ins are welcome.
- Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk, in downtown Middletown. Noon to 6 p.m. downtownmiddletown.org
- Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival, in Uptown Park, Oxford. 2-10 p.m.
- Jazz & Cabaret present Murder Mystery Night, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- The Belairs, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
