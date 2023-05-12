Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Fitness Center Open House, at 611 North B St., Hamilton. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Guests can take a class, try out equipment, visit Kids Zone, and more.

Four Season Garden Club Plant Sale, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit Fairfield community projects. 513-829-1972

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Barn-n-Bunk Mother’s Day Craft Show, at 3677 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 1869 Red Stockings will challenge the Reily Fire/EMS to a vintage ball game, at the Reily Twp. Community Center, 6061 Reily Millville Road. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Family Flower Planting, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 2 p.m. For ages 3 and older. Registration required, lanepl.org

Garden Talk, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 2 p.m. Registration required, lanepl.org

The Great Library Seed and Plant Swap, at Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St. 2-4 p.m.

Tri-State Wrestling “Double Down”, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. TriStateWrestlingOnline.com.

Creativa Convergence, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m., performances start at 7:30 p.m.

MAY 14

Middletown Shrine Club Charity Car Show, at Smith Park, Middletown. Gates open at 7 a.m. Opening ceremonies at noon.

Hospice Care of Middletown Annual 5k Run/Walk, at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown. 8:30 a.m.

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m.

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

MAY 15-18

“Sorg for Sounds at Sunset,” at Sunset Park, Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6-9:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door; there is no admission fee.

MAY 16

Talawanda Jazz & Steel Bands, at Oxford Community Arts Center Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m.

MAY 17

Jazzercise, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 24, 262-227-7841

What’s Your Story?, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Shaun Higgins hosts this interview with local volunteer and Fitton Center employee Arnita Gunn.

MAY 19

Madcap Puppets present “When You Wish Upon a Fish,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m.

Etta May & The Southern Fried Chicks, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

MAY 20

Pond Adventure, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is requested by calling 513-867-5348. Walk-ins are welcome.

Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk, in downtown Middletown. Noon to 6 p.m. downtownmiddletown.org

Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival, in Uptown Park, Oxford. 2-10 p.m.

Jazz & Cabaret present Murder Mystery Night, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

The Belairs, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

