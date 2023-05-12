X

Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

Entertainment
By
1 hour ago

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

TODAY, MAY 12

  • Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, Breiel Blvd., Middletown. Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Second Friday: Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 6 p.m.
  • Rocking with Rotary Concert, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, 8 p.m. Benefit concert for Middletown Rotary Club’s charitable projects, cincyticket.com/rotary

TODAY AND SATURDAY

  • Badin High School will present One Act Weekend of Suspension, at 571 New London Road, Hamilton. 7 p.m., BadinHS.org

SATURDAY, MAY 13

  • Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Fitness Center Open House, at 611 North B St., Hamilton. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Guests can take a class, try out equipment, visit Kids Zone, and more.
  • Four Season Garden Club Plant Sale, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit Fairfield community projects. 513-829-1972
  • Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Barn-n-Bunk Mother’s Day Craft Show, at 3677 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The 1869 Red Stockings will challenge the Reily Fire/EMS to a vintage ball game, at the Reily Twp. Community Center, 6061 Reily Millville Road. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Family Flower Planting, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 2 p.m. For ages 3 and older. Registration required, lanepl.org
  • Garden Talk, at Fairfield Lane Library, 1485 Corydale Drive. 2 p.m. Registration required, lanepl.org
  • The Great Library Seed and Plant Swap, at Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St. 2-4 p.m.
  • Tri-State Wrestling “Double Down”, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. TriStateWrestlingOnline.com.
  • Creativa Convergence, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up for this open-mic program begins at 7 p.m., performances start at 7:30 p.m.

MAY 14

  • Middletown Shrine Club Charity Car Show, at Smith Park, Middletown. Gates open at 7 a.m. Opening ceremonies at noon.
  • Hospice Care of Middletown Annual 5k Run/Walk, at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown. 8:30 a.m.
  • Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m.
  • Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

MAY 15-18

  • “Sorg for Sounds at Sunset,” at Sunset Park, Bellemonte Street, Middletown. 6-9:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door; there is no admission fee.

MAY 16

  • Talawanda Jazz & Steel Bands, at Oxford Community Arts Center Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m.

MAY 17

  • Jazzercise, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 24, 262-227-7841
  • What’s Your Story?, at the Miami Regionals Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Shaun Higgins hosts this interview with local volunteer and Fitton Center employee Arnita Gunn.

MAY 19

  • Madcap Puppets present “When You Wish Upon a Fish,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7 p.m.
  • Etta May & The Southern Fried Chicks, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

MAY 20

  • Pond Adventure, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is requested by calling 513-867-5348. Walk-ins are welcome.
  • Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk, in downtown Middletown. Noon to 6 p.m. downtownmiddletown.org
  • Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival, in Uptown Park, Oxford. 2-10 p.m.
  • Jazz & Cabaret present Murder Mystery Night, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
  • The Belairs, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m., sorgoperahouse.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
Best of Butler County 2023: The categories with the most votes with...
2
Weekly guide: Things to do in the region
3
Oxford Farmers Market vendors who embraced the winter cold
4
‘Banksyland’ exhibit coming to southwest Ohio soon
5
Kings Island closing popular water park ride

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top