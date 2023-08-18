Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, AUG. 18
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
- Fitton Center for Creative Arts Season Launch Party “Paint the Town Red,” at 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. fittoncenter.org
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
- Nature Program: Incredible Insects, at Huffman Park, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Registration requested at 513-867-5348 but walk-ins welcome. Free and open to all ages.
- Augspurger House Open House, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Queen City Scale Model Boaters Club Regatta, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 4-9 p.m.
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
- Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Sports, Hamilton. Noon to 4 p.m. spookynooksports.com
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
- Feed the Hungry Project presents Whine Down Wednesdays, at AK Pavillon, 100 S. Carmody Blvd., Middletown. 5-9 p.m. Live music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. feedthehungryproject.org
- Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
- The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green: The Evil Ways Band, a Tribute to Santana, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, and Cristina Vane.
AUG. 25-27 AND SEPT. 1-3
- “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.
AUG. 26
- Hamilton Coffee with Council, at Millikin Woods, 194 N. Washington Blvd., Hamilton. 10-11 a.m.
- Nature Program: Amazing Animals, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Registration requested at 513-867-5348 but walk-ins welcome. Free and open to all ages.
- Hamilpalooza, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. hamilton-ohio.com
- Hispanic Heritage Festival & Expo, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 2-9:30 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
AUG. 26-27
- Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Glendale present “Let God Have His Way,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 5 p.m. Free but tickets required. fairfield-city.org
AUG. 29
- The Music Collective, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
AUG. 30
- Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org
AUG. 31
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green: The Fortunate Sons, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m.
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by Satisfaction A Tribute To The Rolling Stones, and The Billy Rock Band.
SEPT. 1
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
- First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
SEPT. 4
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
SEPT. 7
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 9
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Jared’s Jam, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 4-11 p.m.
SEPT. 14
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 15
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
SEPT. 16
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Music by Signs of Life The American Pink Floyd
SEPT. 21
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 22-23
- David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. bigrivergetdown.com
SEPT. 28
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
OCT. 6
- First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News.
