Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
TODAY, JUNE 16
- Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. For children 5-12. Registration required. pyramidhill.org
- Family Movie in the Park, at Douglass Park, Middletown. 7-10 p.m. Showing “The Princess and the Frog.” Meet and greet with the princess from the movie. There will also be tiaras and frog toy for the first 100 kids.
- Hamilton Joes vs Steam, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
- Gary LeVox, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m.
TODAY AND SATURDAY, JUNE 16-17
- Jungle Jim’s International Craft Beer Festival, at the Oscar Station, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. junglefests.com
- SpiritSong, at Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. Showcase major Contemporary Christian music acts. spiritsongfest.com
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JUNE 16-18
- Rise Up Performing Arts present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
TODAY, SATURDAY, AND JUNE 23-24
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Sunday in the Park with George,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
- Fishing Derby at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Creek Explorers, at Creekside Park, 5225 Banker Drive, Fairfield. Meet at 10:30 a.m. behind the Fairfield Family YMCA. Free and open to all ages. Registration recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
- 2023 Dayton Area Holden Cruise In, at Horsepower Farm Middletown, 2227 Trinity Drive, Middletown. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Family Story Time: Nature Walk, at Huffman Park Shelter, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 11 a.m. Registration required. lanepl.org
- Third Annual Juneteenth Celebration, at Douglas St., Middletown. Noon to 8 p.m.
- Hamilton Juneteenth Celebration, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. Noon to 9 p.m. A summer celebration of freedom and culture.
- Augspurger House Open House, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Brew-B-Que Fest 2023, at Lincoln Park, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. 3-10 p.m. Free and open to the public.
- Night Out at The Nook, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 4-8 p.m. Free
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
- Kevin McCoy Band, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m.
JUNE 18
- Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum Open Hours, at 1605 N. Verity Parkway. 2-4 p.m. Open every Sunday through Oct. 29, 513-424-5539
JUNE 21
- Bridgewater Falls Sounds of Summer presents Bluestone Ivory, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 6-8 p.m.
- Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org
JUNE 22
- Yoga in Nature, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6 p.m. Registration required. pyramidhill.org
- The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
- Groovin’ on the Green: Cassette Junkies, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-9 p.m.
- Sounds at Sunset (Park), Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Teeny Tucker with Fred Gillespie & The Swamp Bees
- Uptown Music Concert Series with Miami University Steel Band, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 7 p.m.
- Hamilton Joes vs Mariners, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
JUNE 22-24
- Whimmydiddle, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. whimmydiddle.com
JUNE 23
- Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. For children 5-12. Registration required. pyramidhill.org
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 South Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
- Zach Top, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m.
JUNE 23-25
- St. John XXIII School Festival, at 3806 Manchester Road, Middletown. 6 p.m. to midnight June 23, 4 p.m. to midnight June 24, and 4-10 p.m. June 25.
JUNE 23-25 AND JUNE 30-JULY 2
- Performing Arts Academy will present the musical, “Once Upon a Mattress,” at the Performing Arts Academy, 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com.
JUNE 24
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
- Hamilton Joes vs Settlers, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.
- Jesse Cain, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
