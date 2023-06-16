Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

TODAY, JUNE 16

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. For children 5-12. Registration required. pyramidhill.org

Family Movie in the Park, at Douglass Park, Middletown. 7-10 p.m. Showing “The Princess and the Frog.” Meet and greet with the princess from the movie. There will also be tiaras and frog toy for the first 100 kids.

Hamilton Joes vs Steam, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

Gary LeVox, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m.

TODAY AND SATURDAY, JUNE 16-17

Jungle Jim’s International Craft Beer Festival, at the Oscar Station, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. junglefests.com

SpiritSong, at Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. Showcase major Contemporary Christian music acts. spiritsongfest.com

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, JUNE 16-18

Rise Up Performing Arts present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

TODAY, SATURDAY, AND JUNE 23-24

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Sunday in the Park with George,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Fishing Derby at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Creek Explorers, at Creekside Park, 5225 Banker Drive, Fairfield. Meet at 10:30 a.m. behind the Fairfield Family YMCA. Free and open to all ages. Registration recommended by calling 513-867-5348.

2023 Dayton Area Holden Cruise In, at Horsepower Farm Middletown, 2227 Trinity Drive, Middletown. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Family Story Time: Nature Walk, at Huffman Park Shelter, 2100 John Gray Road, Fairfield. 11 a.m. Registration required. lanepl.org

Third Annual Juneteenth Celebration, at Douglas St., Middletown. Noon to 8 p.m.

Hamilton Juneteenth Celebration, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. Noon to 9 p.m. A summer celebration of freedom and culture.

Augspurger House Open House, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Brew-B-Que Fest 2023, at Lincoln Park, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. 3-10 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Night Out at The Nook, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 600 North B St., Hamilton. 4-8 p.m. Free

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

Kevin McCoy Band, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m.

JUNE 18

Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum Open Hours, at 1605 N. Verity Parkway. 2-4 p.m. Open every Sunday through Oct. 29, 513-424-5539

JUNE 21

Bridgewater Falls Sounds of Summer presents Bluestone Ivory, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 6-8 p.m.

Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

JUNE 22

Yoga in Nature, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6 p.m. Registration required. pyramidhill.org

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green: Cassette Junkies, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-9 p.m.

Sounds at Sunset (Park), Middletown. 6 p.m. Music by Teeny Tucker with Fred Gillespie & The Swamp Bees

Uptown Music Concert Series with Miami University Steel Band, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 7 p.m.

Hamilton Joes vs Mariners, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JUNE 22-24

Whimmydiddle, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. whimmydiddle.com

JUNE 23

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. For children 5-12. Registration required. pyramidhill.org

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 South Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

Zach Top, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m.

JUNE 23-25

St. John XXIII School Festival, at 3806 Manchester Road, Middletown. 6 p.m. to midnight June 23, 4 p.m. to midnight June 24, and 4-10 p.m. June 25.

JUNE 23-25 AND JUNE 30-JULY 2

Performing Arts Academy will present the musical, “Once Upon a Mattress,” at the Performing Arts Academy, 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com.

JUNE 24

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

Hamilton Joes vs Settlers, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

Jesse Cain, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m.

