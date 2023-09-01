Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
- First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
- Red Brick Friday: Streets & Eats, celebrating the end of summer and welcoming Miami University students back to Oxford. Event in uptown area from 6-10 p.m. Activities, food trucks, vendors and more on High Street.
- West Chester Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the MidPointe Library West Chester Parking lot, 9363 Centre P0inte Drive. Local growers and vendors with items for sale.
- Party at The Landing with The Menus, concert, 6-10 p.m., Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg.
- Hammered Pumpkin Pottery Painting, 6-7:30 p.m., The Studio, 547 Main St., Hamilton. Registration required at https://thestudioinhamilton.rocks.
- Your Ol’ Pal Don Pruett and His Close Personal Friends, band, 7-10 p.m. at Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton.
- Three Moons Boutique and Monarch Designs grand opening, 5 p.m., Pendleton Arts Studio, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown.
TODAY-SUNDAY
- “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.
SATURDAY
- Danny Frazier, music, 8 p.m. at Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp.
- Workout in the Park, 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton.
SUNDAY
- Riverfest on the Levee, 3-9 p.m. at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky. Food, music, pop-ups, live artists, tie-dye, LEGO creations, dancing and watch the annual WEBN fireworks at 9 p.m. (Note: Levee parking garage closes at 7:30 p.m.)
- Sensory Friendly Play, event for children with Autism and special needs, 10 a.m.-noon at Urban Air Adventure Park, 3175 Princeton Road, Fairfield.
MONDAY
- Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.
THURSDAY
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 9
- Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Jared’s Jam, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 4-11 p.m.
SEPT. 9-10
- Apple Cider Donut Days, family friendly event with food, face-painting, balloon artists, live music and more. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 .m.-6 p.m. Sunday
SEPT. 14
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 15
- Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.
SEPT. 16
- RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Music by Signs of Life The American Pink Floyd
SEPT. 21
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
SEPT. 22-23
- David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. bigrivergetdown.com
SEPT. 23-24
- Country Applefest: Two-day arts and crafts festival at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. Cost is $1 cash per person to enter. countryapplefest.com
SEPT. 28
- Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.
OCT. 6
- First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.
- Pumpkin Glow Bingo, candles and bingo games at Petals & Wicks inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton. $24 person. Tickets required. facebook.com/events/221511324236878
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News.
