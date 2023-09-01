Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.

Red Brick Friday: Streets & Eats, celebrating the end of summer and welcoming Miami University students back to Oxford. Event in uptown area from 6-10 p.m. Activities, food trucks, vendors and more on High Street.

West Chester Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the MidPointe Library West Chester Parking lot, 9363 Centre P0inte Drive. Local growers and vendors with items for sale.

Party at The Landing with The Menus, concert, 6-10 p.m., Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg.

Hammered Pumpkin Pottery Painting, 6-7:30 p.m., The Studio, 547 Main St., Hamilton. Registration required at https://thestudioinhamilton.rocks.

Your Ol’ Pal Don Pruett and His Close Personal Friends, band, 7-10 p.m. at Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton.

Three Moons Boutique and Monarch Designs grand opening, 5 p.m., Pendleton Arts Studio, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown.

TODAY-SUNDAY

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown.

SATURDAY

Danny Frazier, music, 8 p.m. at Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester Twp.

Workout in the Park, 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton.

SUNDAY

Riverfest on the Levee, 3-9 p.m. at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky. Food, music, pop-ups, live artists, tie-dye, LEGO creations, dancing and watch the annual WEBN fireworks at 9 p.m. (Note: Levee parking garage closes at 7:30 p.m.)

Sensory Friendly Play, event for children with Autism and special needs, 10 a.m.-noon at Urban Air Adventure Park, 3175 Princeton Road, Fairfield.

MONDAY

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

THURSDAY

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

SEPT. 9

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jared’s Jam, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 4-11 p.m.

SEPT. 9-10

Apple Cider Donut Days, family friendly event with food, face-painting, balloon artists, live music and more. Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 .m.-6 p.m. Sunday

SEPT. 14

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

SEPT. 15

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

SEPT. 16

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 8:30 p.m. Music by Signs of Life The American Pink Floyd

SEPT. 21

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

SEPT. 22-23

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. bigrivergetdown.com

SEPT. 23-24

Country Applefest: Two-day arts and crafts festival at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. Cost is $1 cash per person to enter. countryapplefest.com

SEPT. 28

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

OCT. 6

First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.

Pumpkin Glow Bingo, candles and bingo games at Petals & Wicks inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton. $24 person. Tickets required. facebook.com/events/221511324236878

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.