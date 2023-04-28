X

Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

Credit: Nick Graham

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

TODAY

  • Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, Breiel Blvd., Middletown. Noon to 8 p.m.
  • 2023 City to City River Ride, start at either Flyer Trailhead, 3801 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown; or Franklin Food Truck Park, 20 E. 4th St., Franklin. 4 to 7 p.m. protix.cityspark.com/e/2023-river-ride-middletown-franklin
  • Annual ArBeer Day celebration, at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, 501 Main St., 4 to 7 p.m. Combining two things the city is known for: trees and breweries, 513-887-3720

TODAY AND SATURDAY

  • Middletown Lyric Theatre present “Everybody,” at 1530 Central Ave., Middletown, middletownlyric.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

  • Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Pride & Prejudice,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, ghctplay.com
  • Oxford Area Community Theater (OxACT) present “Ripcord,” at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, oxact.org.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AND MAY 5-7

SATURDAY

  • Lindenwald Kiwanis Club of Hamilton/FairfieldSpring Pancake Day, at Hamilton Freshman School, N.W. Washington Blvd., 7 a.m. to noon, lindenwaldkiwanis.org
  • Spring Birding Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8 to 10 a.m. Meet at the Overlook Shelter. Free and open to all ages.
  • Finds on the Farm Spring Craft Show, at Niederman Family Farm, 5110 LeSourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Great Miami Valley Young Life Donut Dash 5K, at Water Works Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m. www.donutdash.com
  • Sculpture Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Nature Hike with Dick Munson, at Hueston Woods State Nature Preserve. 1-3 p.m. Dick Munson, retired manager of the Miami University Conservatory, will lead a nature hike to explore spring flowers, flora and wildlife. Register at lanepl.org.
  • Electric Root Festival, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 3 to 9 p.m. electricrootfestival.com
  • Butler Philharmonic Orchestra, Youth Orchestra, and Ross High School Choral Students: The Magic of Gershwin, at Ross High School, 3601 Hamilton Cleves Road. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org.

APRIL 30

  • Red Brick Run 5k, at Millett Hall, 500 E. Sycamore St., Oxford. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Proceeds from the race help fund the Amber Volk Foundation Scholarship.
  • Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m. Held every Sunday through May 14.

MAY 3

  • Only Murders in the Library, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 6 p.m. Listening to the Down the Hill podcast about the 2017 Delphi Murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German and then discussing. This will be episodes 8-11.

MAY 4

  • St. Mark’s United Methodist Church annual Salad Luncheon & Crafts, at 4601 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield. 11 a.m. Cost is $10, 513-844-1818

MAY 4-6

  • Friends of the Hamilton-Fairfield Lane Libraries Annual Used Book Sale, in the gymnasium at Queen of Peace Parish, 2550 Millville Ave. Hours are 4-7 p.m. May 4, 4-8 p.m. May 5, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6.
  • Hamilton High School present Disney’s “Newsies,” at 1165 Eaton Ave., Hamilton.

MAY 5

  • First Friday @ First Methodist Noontime Concert, at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, noon
  • First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.

MAY 6

  • Fitton Showstoppers presents CCJO Goes to the Movies, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
  • Billy Idol, at PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. 8 p.m. ticketmaster.com
  • Chicago, at The Rose Music Center at the Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Hubert Heights. 8 p.m. ticketmaster.com

MAY 7

  • Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m. Held every Sunday through May 14.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

