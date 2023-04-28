Weekly guide: Things to do in the region

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Pride & Prejudice,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, ghctplay.com

Oxford Area Community Theater (OxACT) present “Ripcord,” at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, oxact.org.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AND MAY 5-7

The Performing Arts Academy present “Oklahoma,” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

SATURDAY

Lindenwald Kiwanis Club of Hamilton/FairfieldSpring Pancake Day, at Hamilton Freshman School, N.W. Washington Blvd., 7 a.m. to noon, lindenwaldkiwanis.org

Spring Birding Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8 to 10 a.m. Meet at the Overlook Shelter. Free and open to all ages.

Finds on the Farm Spring Craft Show, at Niederman Family Farm, 5110 LeSourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Great Miami Valley Young Life Donut Dash 5K, at Water Works Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m. www.donutdash.com

Sculpture Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Nature Hike with Dick Munson, at Hueston Woods State Nature Preserve. 1-3 p.m. Dick Munson, retired manager of the Miami University Conservatory, will lead a nature hike to explore spring flowers, flora and wildlife. Register at lanepl.org.

Electric Root Festival, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 3 to 9 p.m. electricrootfestival.com

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra, Youth Orchestra, and Ross High School Choral Students: The Magic of Gershwin, at Ross High School, 3601 Hamilton Cleves Road. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org.

APRIL 30

Red Brick Run 5k, at Millett Hall, 500 E. Sycamore St., Oxford. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Proceeds from the race help fund the Amber Volk Foundation Scholarship.

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m. Held every Sunday through May 14.

MAY 3

Only Murders in the Library, at Hamilton Lane Library, 300 N. Third St. 6 p.m. Listening to the Down the Hill podcast about the 2017 Delphi Murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German and then discussing. This will be episodes 8-11.

MAY 4

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church annual Salad Luncheon & Crafts, at 4601 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield. 11 a.m. Cost is $10, 513-844-1818

MAY 4-6

Friends of the Hamilton-Fairfield Lane Libraries Annual Used Book Sale, in the gymnasium at Queen of Peace Parish, 2550 Millville Ave. Hours are 4-7 p.m. May 4, 4-8 p.m. May 5, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6.

Hamilton High School present Disney’s “Newsies,” at 1165 Eaton Ave., Hamilton.

MAY 5

First Friday @ First Methodist Noontime Concert, at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, noon

First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.

MAY 6

Fitton Showstoppers presents CCJO Goes to the Movies, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Billy Idol, at PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. 8 p.m. ticketmaster.com

Chicago, at The Rose Music Center at the Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Hubert Heights. 8 p.m. ticketmaster.com

MAY 7

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park, 4346 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 1 p.m. Held every Sunday through May 14.

