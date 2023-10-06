WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. Dayton Opera present “Who Wants to be an Opera Star?”

First Friday @ First Methodist Church, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. noon. Will feature ventriloquist, juggler, and comedian Mike Hemmelgarn

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut, Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free

First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5-9 p.m.

Asian Cultural Festival 2023, at Memorial Park, Uptown Oxford. 5-8 p.m.

Animaniacs In Concert, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

Pumpkin Glow Bingo, candles and bingo games at Petals & Wicks inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton. $24 person. Tickets required. facebook.com/events/221511324236878

“Grease” the musical, Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre, 7:30 today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., on the Miami University Hamilton campus. Tickets and more info at ghctplay.com.

Cincinnati Christian Schools present “Peter and the Starcatcher,” today and Saturday at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org.

SATURDAY

German Village Volksmarch, register at 319 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. noon to 2 p.m. A non-competitive, leisurely walk around the historic neighborhood

Historic German Village Oktoberfest Celebration, in the 300 block of North Third Street, Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. facebook.com/events/840774260787749/

Cincinnati Asian Arts Fest 2023, at the Square in Liberty Center, 7514 Bales St., Liberty Twp. Noon to 4 p.m.

Middletown First Hispanic Heritage Festival, around Governor’s Square in downtown Middletown. Noon to 5 p.m.

Sponge featuring Tantric and special guests Armadeus, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 7:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Oxford Museum Association Annual Apple Butter Festival, at 6924 Brown Road. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 per adult, $10 per car, children under 12 free. oxfordmuseumassociation.com

Downing Fruit Farm Fall Festival, at 2468 Harrison Road, New Madison. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lakota West Arts & Craft Show, at Lakota West High School, 8940 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester Twp. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, admission $2 cash, children 6 and under are free

SUNDAY

Spot-a-Truck, held in the parking lot next to Taylor Garage at Liberty Center, Liberty Twp. 10 a.m. to noon

MONDAY

Meet the Hamilton City Council Candidates, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

The Shandon Congregational Church Harvest Auction, at 3773 Millville Shandon Road, Shandon. 7-10 p.m. Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, unusual gourds, plants and flowers, fall decorations, handmade craft items, and baked goods are donated by church members and friends to be put up for auction.

TUESDAY

Lane Library present 4 Paws for Ability, Changing Lives One Service Dog at a Time, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. You Can’t Work Here. Free

SongFarmers, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Night of the Living Dead, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

OCT. 13-15

Operation Pumpkin Festival, on High Street, downtown Hamilton. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 13-14, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15. operation-pumpkin.org

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill 2023 Fall Pickleball Classic, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St. spookynooksports.com

OCT. 14

Greater Miami Flying Disc Club Urban Disc Golf: Beer’s & Birdies, at Governor’s Square and downtown Middletown. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pumpkin and Munchkin Trick or Treat Craft Event, at Courtyard by Marriott, 1 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. Free admission.

Fall Fest, at Sunset Park, Bellemonte Street, Middletown. Noon to 6 p.m.

Oxtoberfest, at Uptown Oxford. 1-8 p.m. This family-friendly event will provide activities and entertainment to appeal to guests of all ages. Come usher in this fall season.

The Great Pumpkin Fest, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 2-6 p.m. Puppet show, petting zoo, costume contest, games and more. Free

Creativa Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Open-mic program sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Performances at 7:30 p.m.

Lightning Express: A Tribute to the Everly Brothers, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

OCT. 14-15

Cincinnati Model Train & Trade Show, at Lakota West High School, 8940 Union Centre Blvd. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

OCT. 15

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

OCT. 16

Movie Screening and Discussion “Mile 19,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd.

OCT. 17

Meet the Author: “Haunted Butler County, Ohio,” at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

OCT. 18

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. If You Build It, They Will Come! Free

Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu

OCT. 19

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night, at The Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. 5:30 p.m. lightthenight.org

Fairfield East Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, at Fairfield East Elementary, 6711 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 6-7:30 p.m.

OCT. 20

Fitton Family Fridays present “Pinocchio,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

Movie in the Park, at L.J. Smith Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd, Hamilton. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” at dusk

OCT. 20-22

Charm on the Farm, at 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. charmatthefarm.com

OCT. 21

Fairfield High School Marching Band Annual Bandcake Breakfast, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 8 a.m. to noon

Hamilton Junior Women’s League ‘Run For Your Bones’ 5k Halloween Run, at Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m.

Picture Mason! A Downtown Art Hop, in Mason. 3-7 p.m. imaginemason.org

MetroPark of Butler County The Howl, at Voice of America MetroPark, Wiggly Field Dog Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 4-7 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Serve City Gala, at Community Christian Church, 3401 Millikin Road, Fairfield Twp. 5 p.m.

OCT. 24

Trunks & Treats on the Trail, at Millikin Woods, North Washington Blvd., Hamilton 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come dressed in costume and enjoy some candy.

OCT. 25

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Who Told You that Lie?. Free

Hamilton’s Industrial Past “Safe Capital of the World”, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.