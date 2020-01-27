Wayne High School grad on landing ‘National Lampoon Radio Hour’ podcast and being booted from Dayton improv class

Megan, a "National Lampoon Radio Hour" podcast contributor, wants to do it all.

Others comedians on the sketch comedy podcast include Cole Escola, Jo Firestone, Brett Davis, Alex English, Maeve Higgins and guest stars Rachel Dratch, Amy Sedaris, Chris Gethard, Julie Klausner and Jordan Klepper.

Megan and Amelia talk about Pee-Wee Herman, Megan basically being ejected from a Dayton improv class, the woes of the Interwebs and why Megan says she lives in a sitcom.

>> No inspection, no problem! Why a real estate agent says this grand Dayton house sold in a flash

Had a hilarious chatting with Dayton's own @megstalter for an upcoming episode of the "What Had Happened Was" podcast. Meg's star is rising as a member of the just released National Lampoon Radio Hour podcast. @nationallampoon @NLRadioHour https://t.co/YfhmqXZbSW pic.twitter.com/MT7Z4AC0tu — Amelia Robinson (@DDNSmartMouth) December 20, 2019

>> RELATED: Who is Dayton’s best locally based comedian? Place your bet.

ABOUT THE PODCAST

Wayne High School grad Meg Stalter is a member of the “National Lampoon Radio Hour” podcast. She is now based in New York. Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com and recorded in the WHIO Radio studios. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

This podcast is brought to you by Cox Digital Marketing and is sponsored by Premier Health.

>> “What Had Happened Was...” podcast finalist for prestigious Marconi award

WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find the What Had Happened Was podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services. If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.

CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES

EPISODE 61

Rajeev Venkayya, the Dayton-raised doctor who wrote the U.S. strategy against pandemic

EPISODE 60

>> The long way back: Reporter Laura Bischoff explains how Ohio will reopen from coronavirus and how it will not

EPISODE 59

>> Daughter on mom’s death to coronavirus: ‘It literally takes all prisoners … your organs, and your blood, and your faculties’

EPISODE 58

The ‘pest house,’ Grim Reaper and how the ‘Spanish Lady’ brought the Gem City to its knees

EPISODE 57

Amaha Sellassie on the old guard’s last stand, the power of people and the Above Ground Railroad

EPISODE 56

Calm before an unprecedented storm: ER Doc Randy Marriott answers your coronavirus questions

EPISODE 55

Coronavirus in Ohio: “It might slow me down, but it might kill her,” daughter of nursing home patient says.

EPISODE 54

[‘This not a drill.’ Reporter Laura Bischoff explains dramatic steps Gov. Mike DeWine just took against coronavirus in Ohio]Edit Info

EPISODE 53

Jana Collier on the big breakup, pop-star dreams and the future of the Dayton Daily News

EPISODE 52

The ‘kick-ass’ women who gave Dayton Art Institute its shine

EPISODE 51

Comedian Megan Stalter on landing ‘National Lampoon Radio Hour’ and being booted out of a Dayton improv class

EPISODE 50

[‘This is my home, these are my people.’ Cloudy with a Chance of What Happened podcast with McCall Vrydaghs & Kirstie Zontini]Edit Info

EPISODE 49

Struggle, survival and strength 1 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror

EPISODE 48

Struggle, survival and strength 2 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror

EPISODE 47

Reporter Cornelius Frolik on the Dayton garage killings

EPISODE 46

Dion Green on pain, grief and fighting through darkness after Dayton mass shooting and tornadoes

EPISODE 45

Delusion, Delight and Drag: A deep dive into Ms. Demure’s mind

EPISODE 44

Tales of old-school murder in Dayton

EPISODE 43

Dayton’s ‘other Dave’ is behind the over-the-top pickup truck in the Oregon District

EPISODE 42

His only child was killed during the Dayton mass shooting. Now Mike Turner wants everyone to hug.

EPISODE 41

‘One hell of a summer’: Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Dave Chappelle, the mass shooting and the tornadoes