Touch-A-Truck event hosted by Deerfield Town Center and township

DEERFIELD TWP. — Area kids and families will have the chance to see, touch, and climb in a wide range of vehicles at the annual Touch-a-Truck event at Deerfield Town Center.

The event, co-sponsored by Deerfield Town Center and Deerfield Twp., will be in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods and Ashley Furniture on Mason-Montgomery Road from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 9.

Vehicles expected to be at the event include an ambulance, fire truck, ladder truck, Warren County Sheriff K-9 unit, Crime Scene Unit mobile van and safety drone, snowplow, mower, tractor, SWAT truck and tactical robot, bike patrol unit, Warren County Soil and Water Macro Mobile, Mason City Schools school bus, Republic Services trash truck, and more.

Visitors to the free event will also receive giveaways, enjoy train rides and inflatables, see vendor booths, and play games. The first 200 attendees will also receive a free Kona Ice cone.

Kids are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite community hero.

This event is in its ninth year. Last year, more than 2,500 people attended.

“The township hosts the Touch-a-Truck event as a way to interact directly with families in our community, as well as the opportunity for children to explore and learn alongside their everyday neighborhood heroes,” said Sarah Kirby, recreations manager for the township. “The kids have fun being able to climb on and get hands on with the vehicles that help keep our community running smoothly.”

For more information, go to deerfieldrec.com.