Things to do in the region on Independence Day weekend

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.

TODAY, JUNE 30

Touch-a-Truck, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 9 a.m. to noon. Sensory sensitive (horns-free) hour will be from 9-10 a.m.

The Nature of Kids - Senses on the Trail, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, Cummins Shelter, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.

Art in the Park with MidPointe Library, at Voice of America MetroPark, Gazebo, 7850 VOA Park Drive. Pop in any time between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to enjoy a free art project.

Summer Series for Kids, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. For children 5-12. Registration required. pyramidhill.org

Family Movie in the Park, at Smith Park, Middletown. Showing Top Gun Maverick. Butler County War Birds will be on site in uniform for photo opportunities.

The Dryes, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp., 8 p.m.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Performing Arts Academy will present the musical, “Once Upon a Mattress,” at the Performing Arts Academy, 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com.

Taps, Tastes & Tunes Festival, at Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp. Live music including concerts by Everclear and Sister Hazel.

TODAY AND SATURDAY

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, at Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Run The Parks 5k Series, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. 9-11 a.m.

City of Oxford Independence Day Parade begins at corner of College Avenue and High Street at 6:30 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. at Uptown Park.

JULY 3

City of Middletown Fireworks, at Smith Park, Middletown. 4-11 p.m. Music with Scotty Bratcher & the Gillespie Express. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Red, Rhythm & Boom, at Mason Municipal Center, Mason. Festival starts at 4 p.m. Music by Gin Blossoms, before fireworks show. imaginemason.org

Lebanon Independence Day Parade, in downtown Lebanon. Begins at 4 p.m. Family friendly events at LightUp Lebanon begin at 6 p.m. at Colonial Park West. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Fairfield Red, White & Kaboom Fireworks, at Village Green Park. Music starts at 5 p.m. After, folks are invited to move to Harbin Park for activities there. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Oxford Freedom Festival, at Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road. 5-10:30 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

JULY 4

Hamilton’s 4th of July Celebration, begins at 10 a.m. with the parade stepping off at the Butler County Fairgrounds. Patriot ceremony at noon at Second and Court Streets. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Middletown “American Dreamin’” 4th of July Parade is at 10 a.m. from Smith Park, down Main Street, left on Central Avenue to Charles Street.

City of Franklin’s Star Spangled Everything celebration, parade starts at 10 a.m. on Park Avenue. The All American Blast Festival will be held at Community Park beginning at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Village of Maineville and Hamilton Twp. Freedom Parade & Festival, at Testerman Park, 8373 Maineville Road. Parade at 10 a.m. followed by the skydiver show at 11 a.m.

Monroe July 4th Parade begins at noon from Kroger, 3033 Heritage Green Drive.

Light Up the Sky, at Monroe Community Park. Begins at 5 p.m. with food trucks, games and live music. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Boro Boom, in the Springboro High School parking lot. Begins at 6 p.m. with bounce houses, food trucks and more. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by The Classic Rock Experience and That Arena Rock Show.

Hamilton Joes vs Scouts, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 5

Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

Hamilton Joes vs Copperheads, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

JULY 6

The Takeover, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive. 6-9 p.m. WestChesterOH.org

Liberty Center’s Summer Concert Series, at 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 6-9 p.m.

JULY 7

Food Truck Park, at Lefferson Park, 2145 South Breiel Blvd., Middletown. 4-8 p.m.

First Friday Concert Series, at Governors Square, Middletown. 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday Night Lights Outdoor Summer Movie Series, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 8 p.m. Showing “The Lego Batman Movie.” Free

JULY 8

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7-9 p.m. Concerts are family-friendly and free to attend.

Hamilton Joes vs Settlers, at Foundation Field, 1140 S. Front St., Hamilton. 7:05 p.m.

RiversEdge 2023 Summer Concert Series, at RiversEdge Amphitheater, Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Music by Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience and Rachel Holt.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.