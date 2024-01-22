‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 kicks off today with Hamilton woman as contestant

In her biography, Kayla is described as an “outgoing, trustworthy and unapologetic woman with a big personality” who is tired of third-wheeling with her friends.

She appears to be a big animal lover — taking care of rescues and even stopping traffic to save a baby duckling.

Like just about every other person aged 25-40, Kayla said she loves “Harry Potter” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

When it comes to love (the actual purpose of the show), her biography says Kayla just got out of an eight-year relationship where she was “ready for forever,” but her ex wasn’t. Hopefully, Graziadei is there “for the right reasons” and she’ll finally be able to find her forever with him.

Graziadei, who finished second on the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” is a 28-year-old from Collegeville, Penn. The West Chester University grad was working in Hawaii before he joined the show, so a move to paradise might be in Kayla’s future.

This is the third straight season a Tri-State native will appear on the “Bachelor” franchise. Cincinnati stylist Olivia Miller was on the previous season of “The Bachelor,” while Springboro’s Taylor Pegg went on the same “Bachelorette” season as Graziadei. Neither Miller nor Pegg made it too far on their seasons, so we’re crossing our fingers for Kayla!

This season of “The Bachelor” starts today, Jan. 22, 2024. All episodes will air from 8-10 p.m. on ABC.