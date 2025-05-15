RiversEdge concerts announced; venue has a new roof, allowing for more shows

The series will kick off 7 p.m. May 31 as Little Texas returns to Hamilton to headline the concert with special guest 90 Proof Twang, who will open the show. Gates open at 6 p.m.

90 Proof Twang will play first, and Little Texas will headline the concert at 8:30 p.m.

“There is going to be a lot of excitement as we kick off the season with the first show under the new roof, and we have Little Texas headlining with 90 Proof Twang opening the show, and 90 Proof Twang was the very first band that ever performed at what is now the RiversEdge concert series,” Helms said.

Among other highlights, Clay Street Unit will headline the concert with special guest Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on June 6.

“We think Clay Street Unit has a lot of potential to grow into a household name, and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes was nominated for a Grammy this year. So, we have a Grammy nominee opening the show,” Helms said.

Both on Loveland, Ohio’s Colemine Records, Thee Sinseers will headline at RiversEdge with opener The Altons on June 13.

“We love to support the Colemine Records label. They have some fantastic artists, and it’s great that they are from the area,” Helms said. “The cool thing about that show is they are playing Hamilton on Friday, and then, they are driving to Manchester, Tennessee to play at Bonnaroo the next day.”

Another familiar name on the lineup is Scotty Bratcher with special guest Johnny Mullenax on Sept. 11. Jared’s Jam on Aug. 16 will feature headliner Neal Francis with special guest Crowe Boys.

“We’re going to have 21 shows at RiversEdge this year. Normally, we have 15 to 18. With the new roof and everything, we wanted to expand the programming. So, 21 shows are the most we’ve ever done in a season. And with other events like Corn Stand Jam, the Hamilton Flea and Hamilton Pride, there’s going to be more than 30 events at RiversEdge/Marcum Park this summer. So, there’s going to be a lot going on,” Helms said.

RiversEdge always has a concert on July 4 with fireworks at 10 p.m. Gates for the July 4 concert will open at 6 p.m. Dangerous Jim & The Slims will go on at 7 p.m. That Arena Rock Show will play from 8 to 10 p.m., followed by fireworks.

“That Arena Rock Show has been a big hit on July 4. We’ve done that show the past few years, and the same thing with Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd to close out the season. That’s always a fan favorite, and it’s packed,” Helms said.

Audiences can expect to hear diverse genres of music from rock and blues to country and tribute bands. RiversEdge features a mix of local, regional and national talent. RiversEdge at Marcum Park is located along the Great Miami River in downtown Hamilton.

“It’s almost a 50/50 split of tribute bands and original bands. A lot of people like the tribute bands, and the tribute bands are popular. Other people like the original bands. So, we tried to do an even split and offer both. With the tribute bands, we cover as many different genres and eras of music as we can. The same is true with the original bands, and we try to introduce people to new music,” Helms said.

RiversEdge will begin a new chapter with a new roof over the stage and other venue improvements.

“It’s our most ambitious line-up to date. We have a new roof and an expanded stage, and the city made a pretty significant investment. Also, through some generous donations from the community, we were able to purchase a bigger video wall,” Helms said.

In addition to the free admission shows, Whimmydiddle, Big River Get Down and a to-be-announced show on Sept. 19 are paid admission shows as part of the season’s concert series line-up. This is the 14th year for the RiversEdge Concert Series.

MORE DETAILS

Days and concert start times vary. Find more info. and a complete lineup at www.riversedgelive.com and www.facebook.com/HamiltonRiversEdge.