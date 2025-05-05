PHOTOS: Met Gala 2025

Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times)
Lauren Amos at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 5, 2025. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times)
Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 5, 2025. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times)
Sadie Sink at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 5, 2025. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times)
Al Sharpton at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 5, 2025. (Nina Westervelt/The New York Times)
Coco Jones at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 5, 2025. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times)
Wendi Murdoch at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 5, 2025. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times)
Olivia Sandelman at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 5, 2025. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times)
Sydney Sweeney at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 5, 2025. (Nina Westervelt/The New York Times)
Colman Domingo, right, and Raul Domingo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 5, 2025. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times)
Colman Domingo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 5, 2025. (Nina Westervelt/The New York Times)
Pharrell Williams at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 5, 2025. (Nina Westervelt/The New York Times)
Carl Wennerlind and Monica L. Miller at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 5, 2025. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times)
Charles Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, May 5, 2025. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times)
Tracee Ellis Ross attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)