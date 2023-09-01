BreakingNews
Oktoberfest in Hamilton begins today

The annual Oktoberfest at Liberty Home Association opens today and runs through Sunday.

The event is 6-11 p.m. today, 1-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday and includes free parking. There is a $5 admission charge. People younger than 14 and those with military IDs may enter free.

Events include German food, games, steinholding contests, poker, polka and other music, rides and more. German biers include Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Bitburger, Andechs, on tap plus local favorites Wiedemann and Banana Hammock, and others by-the-bottle.

The menu has mettwurst, bratwurst, sauerkraut, potato salad, cabbage rolls, sauerkraut balls, potato pancakes, red cabbage, cheese curds, pretzels, cream puffs, Limburger cheese-and-onion sandwiches and assorted German desserts.

Liberty Home Association is at 2361 Hamilton Cleves Road.

