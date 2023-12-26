Nicki Minaj announces Columbus concert date

The ever-popular Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday tour is set to bring Christmas cheer to the Nutter Center this month on Dec. 28. Typically there’s a rush of concert announcements during the month of January so we will anticipate more to share in the new year.

Here’s a look at other concerts scheduled in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas during the 2023-2024 season.

LOCAL INDOOR CONCERT VENUES

Arbogast Performing Arts Center

500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

www.arbogastpac.com, 937-418-8392

Upcoming: Motown with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and The Deron Bell Band, Feb. 24; Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute by Michael Cavanaugh, March 16; Lonestar, March 23; The Texas Tenors, April 6; Hotel California – The Original Tribute to The Eagles, May 18

The Brightside Music and Event Venue

905 E. Third St., Dayton

www.thebrightsidedayton.com, 937-559-4590

Upcoming: Dayton Battle of the Bands, Jan. 18 and 25; Scythian and Arbo Celtic Rock, March 14

Dayton Masonic Center

525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

www.daytonmasoniccenter.org/upcoming-events, 937-559-4590

Upcoming: Mania - The ABBA Tribute, Jan. 12

Hobart Arena

255 Adams St., Troy

www.hobartarena.com, 937-339-2911

Upcoming: Scotty McCreeery, Jan. 26; Riley Green, Feb. 8; 38 Special, Feb. 24; Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd, May 18

Kuss Auditorium Clark State Performing Arts Center

300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

pac.clarkstate.edu, 937-328-3874

Upcoming: The Beat Goes On - Lisa McLowry as Cher, Feb. 16; Video Games Live, March 2; The Greatest Piano Men, April 19; Béla Fleck, May 18

Nutter Center

3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

www.nuttercenter.com, 937-775-4789

Upcoming: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 28; Parker McCollum, Feb. 9

Sorg Opera House

63 S. Main St., Middletown

sorgoperahouse.org, 937-428-5529

Upcoming: Heywood Banks, Jan. 13; Sauce Boss, April 12

Schuster Center

1 W. Second St., Dayton

www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630

Upcoming: Michael Bolton, Feb. 20; Johnny Cash The Official Concert Experience, Feb. 24; The Music of Green Day, June 1

Victoria Theatre

138 N. Main S.

www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630

Upcoming: Drum Tao, March 20; Red Hot Chili Pipers, March 21; Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd: The Wall, April 6

LOCAL OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Amon Amarth, May 7; Brit Floyd, May 17; Warrant, Firehouse and Bulletboys, June 14

CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES

Great American Ballpark

100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

http://cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337

Upcoming: Foo Fighters, July 25; Green Day, Aug. 22

Hard Rock Casino

1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati

www.hardrockcasinocincinnati.com, 513-250-3150

Upcoming: The Commodores and the Spinners, Jan. 27

Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena

100 Broadway, Cincinnati

heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111

Upcoming: ; Andrea Bocelli, April 7; AJR, July 23

The Andrew J Brady Music Center

25 Race St., Cincinnati

https://bradymusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882

Upcoming: Foxy Shazam, Dec. 31; Beartooth, Jan. 12; Russell Dickerson, March 2; Bailey Simmerman, March 9; Chappell Roan, March 10; The Classic Rock Show, March 23; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr, March 24; Excision, March 27; Brothers Osbourne, April 11; Busta Rhymes, April 18; Jo Satriani and Steve Vai, April 19; Godsmack, April 23; Madison Beer, April 30; James Arthur, May 11; Social Distortion and Bad Religion, May 12; Jacob Collier, June 4; Tate McRae, July 24

Memorial Hall

1225 Elm St., Cincinnati

memorialhallotr.com, 513-977-8838

Upcoming: Brandford Marsalis, Jan. 28; Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Rhiannon Giddens, March 20

MegaCorp Pavilion

101 W. 4th St., Newport

https://promowestlive.com/our-venues/megacorp-pavilion, 859-900-2294

Upcoming: Umphery’s McGee, Feb. 9; Zoso, Feb. 17; Static-X and Sevendust, Feb. 27; Dustin Lynch, April 27; Taking Back Sunday, July 30; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 25; O.A.R., Aug. 30

Paycor Stadium

1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

www.bengals.com

Upcoming: Luke Combs, Aug. 2-3

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Brit Floyd, May 18; Cole Swindle, June 8; Sarah McLachlan, June 14

Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Hootie and the Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain, June 7; New Kids on the Block, June 21; Niall Horan, June 25; Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire, July 19; Alanis Morissette, July 24; Red Hot Chili Peppers, July 5; Creed, Aug. 2; Styx, Foreigner, Aug. 23; Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham, Aug. 27

Taft Theatre

317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati

tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883

Upcoming: Gaelic Storm, Feb. 28; Joe Bonamassa, March 2; Marc Broussard, March 14; Fab Four Ultimate Beatles Tribute, March 15; Queen of the Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston, March 17; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 23; The Testy Brothers, April 30; Buddy Guy, June 29

Voices of America MetroPark

7850 VOA Park Dr., West Chester Twp.

https://voacountrymusicfest.com, 513-867-5835

Upcoming: Country Music Fest featuring headliners Jason Aldean and Keith Urban, Aug. 9-11

COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES

Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena

555 Borror Drive, Columbus

www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201

Upcoming: Travis Scott, Jan. 24; Winter Jam featuring Crowder, Lecrae, Katy Nichole, Seventh Day Slumber and Newsong, Jan. 27; Nickel Creek, Feb. 15; Drake with J. Cole, Feb. 20, 21; Playboi Carte, March 5; Ledisi with Raheem DeVaughn, March 26; Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR, March 29; Nicki Minaj, April 12; Toto, April 21; The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, April 30; Chris Stapleton, July 19; Hozier, Aug. 7; Blink-182, Aug. 13

KEMBA LIVE!

405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101

Upcoming: Old Crow Medicine Show, Jan. 25; Zoso, Jan. 26; Zachariah’s Red Eye Reunion with McGuffey Lane and Friends, Jan. 27; Umphrey’s McGee, Feb. 2; Two Door Cinema Club, March 5; Greensky Bluegrass, March 6; Russell Dickerson, March 7; Ministry, March 12; GROUPLOVE, March 19; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 28; Bleachers, June 4; Brothers Osborne, June 13; Taking Back Sunday, July 25; O.A.R., Aug. 29

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199

Upcoming: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30; Sam Hunt, March 2; Dan + Shay, March 15; Olivia Rodrigo with Chappell Roan, March 22; Tim McGraw, March 23; Avenged Sevenfold, March 26; Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, April 21; Melanie Martinez, June 13; AJR, June 28; New Kids on the Block, Aug. 23

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com, 937-292-6330

Upcoming: Buckeye Country Superfest featuring Zach Bryan with Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin and Levi Turner, June 22-23