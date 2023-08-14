Nearly 200 yards of fabric part of ‘Pergola Pop Up’ at Fitton Center Launch Party event

HAMILTON — The Fitton Center will “Paint the Town Red” on Friday at its Season Launch Party, and a Pergola Pop Up interactive art exhibition on Monument Avenue is part of the colorful activities.

“There will be a fully interactive art exhibition going out on our Monument Avenue Pergola, where you’ll be able to paint or tie fabric. We’ll be making an interactive, all-red fabric installation,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

He said the Pergola Pop Up will be presented in conjunction with the Fitton Center’s “Paint the Town Red,” annual Season Launch party. Guests will enjoy a fun, festive night out as they explore everything the Fitton Center has to offer.

Cathy Mayhugh, director of exhibitions at the Fitton Center said the Pergola Pop Up is a pop-up exhibition that will be on view for a short time on the Monument Avenue Pergola. The Pergola Pop Up will remain on display through the end of August.

“The idea is to draw some attention to the area, and to the Fitton Center as we move into our Season Launch ‘Paint the Town Red’ event. So, we came up with this idea to add a splash of color, especially reds, and colors that are close to red, like orange and purple in that Monument Avenue area, where the Wings of Hope Mosaic already exists there on the pergola. We had the idea to use fabric to add a splash of color to the Fitton Center’s grounds,” said Mayhugh.

Through the end of August, visitors to the Fitton Center can participate by going to the Creation Station, which is an on-site, family craft station, and materials will be provided. Community members can also bring in a knitted or crocheted piece that can be added to yarn bomb the Pergola Pop Up. Members of the Women’s Art Club of Hamilton have also been invited to participate.

From 5-7 p.m., during the launch event, artist Baylee Schmitt, one of the artists in the “Class Act” exhibition will be doing a crochet demonstration at the pergola.

“This is just another project that we’re doing here that is completely collaborative. There are a lot of people involved and we’re super grateful for Moya Jones. When we reached out to her with the idea, she jumped on it. She’s contributing so much time, planning and materials to the project. When we invited the Women’s Art Club of Hamilton, they were excited to participate as well,” Mayhugh said.

Moya Jones, lead artist for the project, and former board chair at the Fitton Center said a lot of planning and preparation has already been done.

“We came up with this idea for a big burst of color using lots of fabric. Of course, it’s red, and we picked a fabric that would be lightweight and would waft gently in the breeze. I hope it does,” Jones said.

She said some of the columns on the pergola will be wrapped in bright red fabric. Then, there will be what Jones is calling a “serpentine” or steams of fabric, like a river, flowing down the center. The Pergola Pop Up will be installed just prior to the Season Launch.

“When we install it, it will be something everyone can look at, but they want to make it interactive so that people can tie on or add to it,” Jones said. “I know at Season Launch, there will volunteers there talking about what we did, answering questions, and providing materials so guests can participate.”

Jones said almost 200 yards of fabric will be used to create the temporary pop-up art installation that will be located in the mid-section of the pergola.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. This is a perfect place to throw fabric,” Jones said. “I want to see a major impact of color that can be seen from a distance. I want people asking, ‘What is going on at the Fitton Center?’ and “Why do they have this bright splash of red?’”

There will also be a gallery opening celebration for the “Human Nature” and “Class Act” exhibitions, The exhibitions will remain on view through Fri., Sept. 22. The Community Gallery on the first floor will also feature works from artists at the Boys & Girls Club and Booker T. Washington Community Center, among others.

The evening’s highlights will include an open house, along with live music by The Other Band. Additional features will include class demonstrations, and a presentation of the 2023-2024 season of performances, exhibitions and events. Groups like the Golden Tappers and members of Performing Arts Inc. are also scheduled to perform.

There will be food from Two Women in a Kitchen and a full cash bar. The box office will also be open for those who would like to purchase tickets to upcoming events.

For a complete schedule of programming, events, activities, and classes, visit fittoncenter.org, or pick up a copy of the season brochure.

More details: Season Launch

The Fitton Center will host the 2023-2024 Season Launch party from 5-9 p.m. Friday. The event is free and open to the public. Guests can arrive anytime during the event hours and stay for as much time as they like.