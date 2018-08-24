journal-news logo
X

5 Dayton rock bands that have gone international

Entertainment
By Don Thrasher
May 4, 2017

For international music fans, Dayton is most known for the rich funk scene that birthed now classic acts like Ohio Players, Zapp, Slave and Sun.

The region has also been home to jazz singers like Little Miss Cornshucks, bluegrass musicians like Red Allen and ’60s rockers like the Lemon Pipers. In the late ’70s, local innovators like Toxic Reasons and Dementia Precox helped create the indie rock scene that served as the launch pad for these five internationally known modern rock acts.

GUIDED BY VOICES

Formed: 1983

Style: lo-fi, indie rock

Sample these songs: "Echos Myron," "My Valuable Hunting Knife," "Hold On Hope," "Class Clown Spots a UFO"

More info: www.robertpollard.net

THE BREEDERS

Formed: 1990

Style: modern rock

Sample these songs: "Cannonball," "Divine Hammer," "Full on Idle," "Bang On"

More info: www.facebook.com/thebreeders

BRAINIAC

Formed: 1992

Style: electro-punk

Sample these songs: "I, Fuzzbot," "Sexual Frustration," "Vincent Come on Down," "Flash Ram"

More info: www.facebook.com/Brainiac-1469097239973542/

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS

Style: emo

Formed: 2001

Sample these songs: "Ohio is For Lovers," "Saying Sorry," "Nervous Breakdown," "Golden Parachute"

More info: www.hawthorneheights.com

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

Formed: 2005

Style: Metalcore

Sample these songs: "Dogs Can Grow Beards All Over," "Born to Lose," "To the Key of Evergreen," "Hey John, What's Your Name Again?"

More info: www.tdwpband.com

In Other News
1
Short film by local production company debuts to sold-out Middletown...
2
Model Boaters group’s regatta in Fairfield on Saturday
3
Things to do this weekend in Southwest Ohio
4
‘Bye Bye Birdie’ to be performed on Hamilton stage this week
5
Crafts and Critters Cruise-In takes place in Hamilton today and...

About the Author

Don Thrasher
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top