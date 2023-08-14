‘Moms and Mimosas’ at Liberty Twp. restaurants celebrate school’s return

LIBERTY TWP. — The first day of school can be stressful, chaotic, and perhaps bittersweet for parents. Once children are safely on the school bus, parents can head to Cozy’s Café and Pub for a celebratory cocktail at its annual Moms and Mimosas event this week.

“We open an hour early at 9 a.m., so after parents drop off their kids at school you can come here and have a mimosa. We raffle off prizes and have live music,” said Amanda Ellis, Assistant General Manager at Cozy’s.

The idea started about 15 years ago at Putter’s Sports Grill, a sister restaurant to Cozy’s, and has grown each year, Ellis said. This is the seventh year Cozy’s has organized the special event.

“We wanted to take on the same tradition,” said Ellis, who has been with Cozy’s for all seven years of the event.

The Liberty Twp. restaurant will offer four special mimosas during Moms and Mimosas: Classic orange, Blood orange, Strawberry Thyme and Blueberry Mint. The full breakfast menu will be available in addition to a special bacon, egg and cheese egg roll.

“We have groups of moms who come and some use it as an icebreaker with other moms who they have just met at the start of school,” Ellis said.

The event is open to the public and people are encouraged to bring school supply donations. Donations will be given to TCP World Academy, a charter school in Cincinnati, according to Ellis. Those who donate school supplies will receive raffle tickets for prizes.

For the first time at the event, Cozy’s will also offer live music. Local acoustic duo Ethan and Joey is scheduled to entertain.

Moms and Mimosas starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, at Cozy’s Café and Pub, 6440 Cincinnati Dayton Road. Putters Sports Grill, 6575 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, will host its event at 9 a.m. Friday.

How to go

What: Moms and Mimosas

Where: Cozy’s Café and Pub, 6440 Cincinnati Dayton Road, and Putter’s Sports Grill, 6575 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday at Cozy’s; 9 a.m. Friday at Putter’s