Just Strange Brothers band performs with Noah Wotherspoon on Saturday in Hamilton

Just Strange Brothers Blues Explosion Featuring Noah Wotherspoon will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. May 17 in the Fitton Family Theater. Tickets for the concert are $39 for members and $48 for non-members.

“I find very few people who don’t tap some toes during a good blues show, and we’re leaning into the funky side of it, too,” said Manning.

Audiences can expect to hear a variety of blues-inspired songs from Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top, Sam & Dave, Jimi Hendrix and BB King to some of Wotherspoon’s original songs.

“It’s really not a traditional blues show, although there’s certainly some traditional blues in it, but we’re also delving into blues-rock and funk-blues,” Manning said. “So, it’s a mix, or a hybrid of songs that were influenced by the blues, and it’s all upbeat. We just want it to be a party, hence the Blues Explosion.”

Hailing from Dayton, Noah Wotherspoon has been immersed in the blues and performing for audiences with his soulful guitar playing since before he was a teenager. He began playing guitar at age 11, and by the age of 15, he fronted his own band, Noah and the Stratocats.

In 2015, he received the Albert King award for best guitarist at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Wotherspoon continues to write, perform, and record in an array of projects, including the Noah Wotherspoon Band.

Just Strange Brothers have previously performed at the Fitton Center with Life on Mars, A Tribute to David Bowie and the sold-out Women of Rock and Kickin’ Some Brass and Burning Down the House Talking Heads shows.

The band also performed a ’70s and ’80s jukebox show at Fitton on the Hill at Pyramid Hill in 2020 and returned to Fitton on the Hill in 2021 with the Yacht Rock show. The group closed out the 2021-2022 season with “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John.” Most of the shows have been exclusively commissioned for the Fitton Center.

Just Strange Brothers first performed at the Fitton Center in 2016.

Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center said the concert is the last performance of the Fitton Center’s 2024-2025 season.

“We have another huge weekend planned at the Fitton Center to end our season with the things that we do the best – art, music, performance and community,” said MacKenzie-Thurley. “It will be an incredible night of art and live music.”

Additionally, guests can expect to enjoy art as part of the 52nd Hamilton Current exhibition, featuring juried pieces by regional artists living within a 60-mile radius of Hamilton. Plus, there will be an opening reception for student artists from Miami University Regionals at 6 p.m. in the Community Gallery with a cash bar available throughout the evening.

MORE DETAILS

For more info or to purchase tickets go to www.fittoncenter.org or call (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.