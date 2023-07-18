Indiana man, 71, is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ on ABC network

A 71-year-old Indiana man has been selected as “The Golden Bachelor,” a show airing this fall on the ABC network.

Gerry Turner is a grandfather from the city of Hudson and is a retired restauranteur. The theme of “The Golden Bachelor” is that it’s never too late to find love, a new iteration of the TV franchise.

Turner lives on a lake, plays pickleball, rides ATVs and likes sports, according to WRTV in Indianapolis. He is a widower; his wife Tori died of illness in 2017.

He has the support of his family in being “The Golden Bachelor,” WRTV reports.