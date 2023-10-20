GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com and visit journal-news.com/events.
FRIDAY, OCT. 20
- Butler County Historical Society will host author Kathleen Stuckey Fox, at 327 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 1 p.m.
- American Legion Post 218 Fish Fry, at 116 S. Main St., Middletown. 5-7 p.m. or until sold out. 513-422-5621
- North End Neighborhood Alliance Trunk or Treat, at L.J. Park, Hamilton. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Fitton Family Fridays present “Pinocchio,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
- Movie in the Park, at L.J. Smith Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd, Hamilton. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” at dusk
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, OCT. 20-21
- Gem City Ballet present its Fall Repertory Program, at 20 Commercial Way, Springboro. 8 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Saturday
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 20-22
- Charm at the Farm, at 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. charmatthefarm.com
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
- Great Miami River Classic Fishing Tournament, will be held midnight to 5 p.m. The tournament includes the Great Miami River and all tributaries within Butler County excluding Acton Lake. facebook.com/GreatMiamiRiverClassic
- Fairfield High School Marching Band Annual Bandcake Breakfast, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 8 a.m. to noon
- Hamilton Junior Women’s League ‘Run For Your Bones’ 5k Halloween Run, at Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m.
- Hello Pumpkin Boutique Craft Show, at Millville Avenue Church of God, 1369 Millville Ave., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission with a non-perishable food item and/or new unwrapped toy for children ages 1-17. 513-560-6715
- Designer Purse Bingo, at Crown Palaza, 5049 Central Ave., Middletown. Doors open at 11 a.m. and bingo starts at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Giving Without Boundaries.
- Music at the Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, Miami University, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1 p.m.
- Picture Mason! A Downtown Art Hop, in Mason. 3-7 p.m. imaginemason.org
- MetroPark of Butler County The Howl, at Voice of America MetroPark, Wiggly Field Dog Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 4-7 p.m. yourmetroparks.net
- Serve City Gala, at Community Christian Church, 3401 Millikin Road, Fairfield Twp. 5 p.m.
- Dayton Lane Historic District Ghost Walk, leave from the Wolfe Gazebo in the 900 block of Campbell Avenue, Hamilton, every 30 minutes starting at 7 p.m., the last tour leaves at 9 p.m. ghost-walk-23.eventbrite.com
- Fairfield Theatre Arts Dept. present “A Taste of Theater,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Kyle Eberlein, a Fairfield High School alum and other alum to perform. Free admission
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, OCT. 21-22
- Horns & Corns Big Bucks 6v6 Volleyball Tournament, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. spookynooksports.com
SUNDAY, OCT. 22
- NeuroFit Gym presents Fall Craft & Vendor Event, at 4155 Tonya Trail Road, Hamilton. Noon to 4 p.m.
- Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum open from 2-4 p.m., at 1605 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown.
- Fall Fest/Trunk or Treat with Petting Zoo, at 4601 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield. 4:30-6 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat, at Center Pointe Christian Church, 5946 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Twp. 5-7 p.m. For children 5th grade and under.
TUESDAY, OCT. 24
- Howl at the Moon, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 5-8 p.m. Outdoor games, crafts, haunted garden and more.
- Trunks & Treats on the Trail, at Millikin Woods, North Washington Blvd., Hamilton 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come dressed in costume and enjoy some candy.
- Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu
- Monroe Historical Society presentation by Daniel D. Schneider, author of Haunted Butler County, Ohio at the Monroe Community Room, 6 East Ave., Monroe. 7 p.m.
- Vitamin String Quartet plays the music of Bridgerton, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. Doors open at 7 p.m. Starts at 7:30 p.m. miamioh.edu
- Evening with author Bonnie Garmus, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Book signing from 8-9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Who Told You that Lie?. Free
- Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu
- Halloween Trunk or Treat, at Sonny Spot Too, 3166 Lighthouse Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Wear a costume and trunk or treat.
- Hamilton’s Industrial Past “Safe Capital of the World”, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 26
- Butler County Educational Service Center Trunk-or-Treat 2023, at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. 5:30-7 p.m.
- Halloween on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. There will be trick-or-treat stations, live performance by Fairfield STARZ Hip Hop Danvers, and more.
- Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu
- Studio Recital: Bassoon, at Center for Performing Arts, Souers Recital Hall, 420 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
OCT. 27
- Middletown University Middletown Book for Discussion: “The Glass Hotel,” at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. Noon
- Floating Pumpkin Patch, at Fitton Family Y, 1307 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton. 5-7 p.m. Sign up one of four time slots to swim with pumpkins and take one home.
- Magic Carpet Family Performance present “The Reluctant Dragon,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. For grades PreK-5th grade.
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present the Tillman Concert, at First Baptist Church, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
- Chamber Singers and Choraliers, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
- Movie in the Park, at Crawford Woods, 2450 Hancock Ave., Hamilton. Showing “Moana,” at dusk
- Fitton Cinema present “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 10 p.m. fittoncenter.org
BUTLER COUNTY TRICK-OR-TREAT
- Fairfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Hamilton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Madison Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Middletown: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Monroe: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Oxford: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Trenton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- West Chester Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News.
