GUIDE: Things to do in the region

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Butler County Historical Society will host author Kathleen Stuckey Fox, at 327 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 1 p.m.

American Legion Post 218 Fish Fry, at 116 S. Main St., Middletown. 5-7 p.m. or until sold out. 513-422-5621

North End Neighborhood Alliance Trunk or Treat, at L.J. Park, Hamilton. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Fitton Family Fridays present “Pinocchio,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

Movie in the Park, at L.J. Smith Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd, Hamilton. Showing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” at dusk

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, OCT. 20-21

Gem City Ballet present its Fall Repertory Program, at 20 Commercial Way, Springboro. 8 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Saturday

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 20-22

Charm at the Farm, at 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. charmatthefarm.com

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Great Miami River Classic Fishing Tournament, will be held midnight to 5 p.m. The tournament includes the Great Miami River and all tributaries within Butler County excluding Acton Lake. facebook.com/GreatMiamiRiverClassic

Fairfield High School Marching Band Annual Bandcake Breakfast, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 8 a.m. to noon

Hamilton Junior Women’s League ‘Run For Your Bones’ 5k Halloween Run, at Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m.

Hello Pumpkin Boutique Craft Show, at Millville Avenue Church of God, 1369 Millville Ave., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission with a non-perishable food item and/or new unwrapped toy for children ages 1-17. 513-560-6715

Designer Purse Bingo, at Crown Palaza, 5049 Central Ave., Middletown. Doors open at 11 a.m. and bingo starts at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Giving Without Boundaries.

Music at the Museum, at Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, Miami University, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 1 p.m.

Picture Mason! A Downtown Art Hop, in Mason. 3-7 p.m. imaginemason.org

MetroPark of Butler County The Howl, at Voice of America MetroPark, Wiggly Field Dog Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 4-7 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Serve City Gala, at Community Christian Church, 3401 Millikin Road, Fairfield Twp. 5 p.m.

Dayton Lane Historic District Ghost Walk, leave from the Wolfe Gazebo in the 900 block of Campbell Avenue, Hamilton, every 30 minutes starting at 7 p.m., the last tour leaves at 9 p.m. ghost-walk-23.eventbrite.com

Fairfield Theatre Arts Dept. present “A Taste of Theater,” at Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Kyle Eberlein, a Fairfield High School alum and other alum to perform. Free admission

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, OCT. 21-22

Horns & Corns Big Bucks 6v6 Volleyball Tournament, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. spookynooksports.com

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

NeuroFit Gym presents Fall Craft & Vendor Event, at 4155 Tonya Trail Road, Hamilton. Noon to 4 p.m.

Middletown Historical Society Canal Museum open from 2-4 p.m., at 1605 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown.

Fall Fest/Trunk or Treat with Petting Zoo, at 4601 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield. 4:30-6 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, at Center Pointe Christian Church, 5946 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Twp. 5-7 p.m. For children 5th grade and under.

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

Howl at the Moon, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 5-8 p.m. Outdoor games, crafts, haunted garden and more.

Trunks & Treats on the Trail, at Millikin Woods, North Washington Blvd., Hamilton 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come dressed in costume and enjoy some candy.

Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu

Monroe Historical Society presentation by Daniel D. Schneider, author of Haunted Butler County, Ohio at the Monroe Community Room, 6 East Ave., Monroe. 7 p.m.

Vitamin String Quartet plays the music of Bridgerton, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. Doors open at 7 p.m. Starts at 7:30 p.m. miamioh.edu

Evening with author Bonnie Garmus, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Book signing from 8-9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Who Told You that Lie?. Free

Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu

Halloween Trunk or Treat, at Sonny Spot Too, 3166 Lighthouse Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Wear a costume and trunk or treat.

Hamilton’s Industrial Past “Safe Capital of the World”, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

Butler County Educational Service Center Trunk-or-Treat 2023, at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. 5:30-7 p.m.

Halloween on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. There will be trick-or-treat stations, live performance by Fairfield STARZ Hip Hop Danvers, and more.

Ghosts and Gears Bike Tour, at Outdoor Pursuit Center, 750 S. Oak St., Oxford. 6-8 p.m. A guided ride as people tour some of Miami’s most haunted, eerie, and more mysterious locations. miamioh.edu

Studio Recital: Bassoon, at Center for Performing Arts, Souers Recital Hall, 420 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

OCT. 27

Middletown University Middletown Book for Discussion: “The Glass Hotel,” at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. Noon

Floating Pumpkin Patch, at Fitton Family Y, 1307 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton. 5-7 p.m. Sign up one of four time slots to swim with pumpkins and take one home.

Magic Carpet Family Performance present “The Reluctant Dragon,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. For grades PreK-5th grade.

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present the Tillman Concert, at First Baptist Church, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

Chamber Singers and Choraliers, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

Movie in the Park, at Crawford Woods, 2450 Hancock Ave., Hamilton. Showing “Moana,” at dusk

Fitton Cinema present “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 10 p.m. fittoncenter.org

BUTLER COUNTY TRICK-OR-TREAT

Fairfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Madison Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Middletown: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Chester Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

