‘Giant Steps: The Music of John Coltrane’ performed by a quintet is this weekend at the Fitton Center

When it comes to jazz music, Andrews is an academic and an active practitioner. He earned an undergraduate degree in music from South Carolina State, a master’s in jazz studies from the University of South Carolina and he is currently pursuing his Doctorate of Musical Arts in saxophone performance at the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music.

“What’s appealing to me about (Coltrane’s) music is the level of dedication to his craft,” Andrews said. “Guys like Lester Young and Coleman Hawkins, Johnny Hodges, they were the first. Then, Charlie Parker was a lightning bolt. He practiced 12, 15 hours a day. Nobody was as good as Bird (Parker’s nickname) because nobody worked like him.”

“Coltrane was the first one after him to lead the way. Everybody is still catching up to Coltrane,” he said.

In addition to his quintet, Andrews is a member of the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra, and he has played with South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Lexington Symphony Orchestra, among other notable groups.

“‘Giant Steps’ is the best-known album, but we’ll be playing from his whole body of work,” Andrews said. “There’s a lot of music there to explore.”

Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center said it is going to be an “incredible evening of life jazz,” and it is a performance that was created exclusively for the Fitton Center.

“We have a phenomenal band in The Christopher Andrews Quintet, and we’re thrilled they can be with us to open the Jazz & Cabaret Series. They will be playing the music of the great John Coltrane. These are all local and regional musicians, coming from Cincinnati, Hamilton and Columbus,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Coltrane was considered one of the most influential figures in jazz and 20th century music. He was a jazz saxophonist, bandleader and composer. He is best known for songs including “So What,” “My Favorite Things,” “Naima” and “My One and Only Love,” to name a few.

“Coltrane was one of the giants of jazz both in the United States and internationally,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.

