Wine festival back at Hanover Winery this weekend: What to know

“We are always excited to see a lot of people we don’t see all the time. We will see customers that we’ve had for many years, and that’s fun. Of course, we also enjoy meeting new customers,” said Elizabeth McDonald. “The event really has a great vibe, and we have a lot of people who have been coming since we opened. We hear we make people happy, and that’s really good to hear.”

Located in Hanover Twp. between Hamilton and Oxford, the winery has adopted the tagline “Hanover Winery — we’re just far enough to feel like you’ve gone somewhere.” The venue is a park-like setting with a pond, mature trees and views of sunsets.

This year, the wine tastings will return to the festival on both days, Aug. 1-2.

“For new guests, it’s a way to connect them to our product, instead of just having them get a glass of wine and hope that they like it,” said Eddie McDonald. “We want to make sure they have an opportunity to try our wines.”

Winery hours are 1-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The music and event will go until 10 p.m. The entry fee is $5 and it’s only for adults 21 and older.

On Friday, Noah Back will perform at 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Sam Dearie, who was on “The Voice” in 2023, will take the stage from 1:30-4:30 p.m. followed by Anna & The Deeper Well Band at 6:30 p.m.

Big T BBQ will be on site serving food, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday. The winery will also offer cheese and charcuterie boxes, pretzel bread and beer cheese and their popular, woodfired pizzas made fresh in the winery’s woodfired brick oven.

“We have expanded our wood-fired pizza menu. We just added two new pizzas. We offer a ‘Peach Pizza’ and ‘The Drizzle,’ which is a Margherita Pizza with sliced tomatoes, provolone, mozzarella and a drizzle of Balsamic, topped off with fresh Basil,” Eddie said.

The Peach Pizza includes peaches, goat cheese, mozzarella and provolone with a balsamic glaze and basil. All of the pizzas are made fresh, including the sauce and the dough.

Guests can choose wines by the glass, or bottle, which are all produced by Hanover Winery. A House Sangria will also be served by the glass or pitcher, along with wine slushies, bourbon cocktails, bourbon slushies, and a variety of beers.

For $20 at the entry gate, guests can purchase a pass that includes entry to the festival, a wine glass, six wine tastings or a glass of wine.

MORE ONLINE

Visit hanoverwinery.com