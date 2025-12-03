True Slice Pizza brings Indian-inspired flavors to West Chester Twp.

“Our Indian specialty pizzas are definitely the stars of the menu — the Tandoori and Achari chicken and paneer pizzas are customer favorites,” Singh said. “People also love our traditional classics, like the Meat Lover and pepperoni.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Tandoori pizza features chicken marinated in spices, cooked Tandoor style and combined with green peppers and onions on homemade dough. Paneer is a traditional Indian cheese that can be flavored and is often used in vegetarian dishes.

The restaurant offers delivery or carry out and also has seating for more than 20 guests.

“True Slice offers a late-night atmosphere where guests can relax, enjoy great food, and even sip on drinks from our bar,” Singh said. “We make our dough fresh in-house, giving every pizza a unique, handcrafted taste you won’t find elsewhere.”

Another popular item are the chicken wings coming in your choice of eight flavors: honey mustard, boom boom, buffalo, BBQ, mango, habanero, hot or tandoori. The menu also features sides including the loaded fries coming in buffalo, paneer or chicken makhani and mac and cheese bites.

Singh is a veteran of the restaurant industry opening Indian Fusion in West Chester in 2020 during the pandemic. Its success led to Singh adding Wok India in Mason in 2022 and Best Indian Restaurant opened last year in Montgomery.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“We kept pushing forward (after opening Indian Fusion) and set even bigger goals, which eventually led us to where we are today,” Singh said.

True Slice is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.- 2 a.m.

“West Chester is where my journey began with my first restaurant, and I’ve always felt the support and love from this community,” Singh said. “Opening True Slice here felt like the perfect opportunity to bring something fresh and exciting to the people who have supported me from the start.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

HOW TO GO

What: True Slice Pizza

Where: 8262 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester Twp.

When: 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily

Online: trueslicepizza.com