Tropical Smoothie Café to open in Fairfield and Liberty Twp.

Two new Tropical Smoothie Café locations are coming to Butler County this summer.

Suresh and Roma Patel, a husband and wife ownership team, are opening locations in Liberty Twp. and Fairfield.

“I used to live in Fairfield, so I knew about that area and I would drive through Liberty all the time and knew it was growing and we wanted to be there,” Roma Patel said.

The Liberty Twp. location is at 6862 Liberty Plaza Drive in the former Hot Head Burrito space just north of Ohio 129. It is scheduled to open in late July.

“We were looking for a space inside or near the Liberty Center mall and then this space opened up and we grabbed it,” Patel said.

The Fairfield location is on track to open in late August at 6775 Dixie Hwy. in a location formerly occupied by Dickey’s Barbecue.

Tropical Smoothie Café serves a mix of fruit smoothies made with water and ice, not yogurt or milk, according to Patel. The menu also includes wraps, flatbreads and sandwiches.

Patel said the most popular smoothie is the Island Green.

“It has spinach, kale, pineapple, mango, and banana and people really like it,” she said.

Roma and Suresh opened their first Tropical Smoothie location in 2014. They now own 25 locations, including 18 in the Cincinnati market, as well as Chicago and Texas. Other local locations include West Chester Twp. and Mason.

“We had a convenience store and gas station business but wanted to get into restaurants and food, so we sold the other business and started with Tropical Smoothie,” Roma said.

After living in Fairfield, they now reside in Mason and have two adult sons.