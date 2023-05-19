Target stores in Fairfield and West Chester townships apply for alcohol tasting permits

Target stores in region could soon feature tastings for beer, wine and mixed beverages.
According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Target Corp applied for several D-8 liquor permits across Ohio on May 17. A D-8 permit involves sample tastings of beer, wine and mixed beverages as stated on the Ohio Department of Commerce website.
The liquor permits pertain to the following stores in Butler, Greene and Montgomery counties:
Butler County
- 7644 Voice of America Centre Drive in West Chester Twp.
- 3369 Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp.
Greene County
- 4341 Feedwire Road in Sugarcreek Twp.
- 2490 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek
Montgomery County
- 5700 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights
- 2300 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.
It is not clear why Target decided to apply for the liquor permits. The Journal-News has reached out to the company for additional details.
Target, headquartered in Minneapolis, is a general merchandise retailer with stores in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
