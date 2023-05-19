BreakingNews
‘This is a gift from the man upstairs’: Football coach will receive a kidney transplant from his nephew
Target stores in Fairfield and West Chester townships apply for alcohol tasting permits

Credit: Michael Pitman

Credit: Michael Pitman

Food & Restaurants
By Natalie Jones
Updated 23 minutes ago

Target stores in region could soon feature tastings for beer, wine and mixed beverages.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Target Corp applied for several D-8 liquor permits across Ohio on May 17. A D-8 permit involves sample tastings of beer, wine and mixed beverages as stated on the Ohio Department of Commerce website.

The liquor permits pertain to the following stores in Butler, Greene and Montgomery counties:

Butler County

  • 7644 Voice of America Centre Drive in West Chester Twp.
  • 3369 Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp.

Greene County

  • 4341 Feedwire Road in Sugarcreek Twp.
  • 2490 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek

Montgomery County

  • 5700 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights
  • 2300 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.

It is not clear why Target decided to apply for the liquor permits. The Journal-News has reached out to the company for additional details.

Target, headquartered in Minneapolis, is a general merchandise retailer with stores in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

