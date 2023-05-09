REGIONAL FOOD NEWS: New deli to offer sandwiches and has numerous waffle options

There also will be a hummus with pita as an appetizer and cake, pie or baklava for dessert.

The restaurant’s owners are Muhammad Yusuf and Dr. Atif Raja, both of whom are Centerville residents.

Yusuf said the business, which previously was a beauty salon, will be the only restaurant in the region or possibly even the state to offer such a wide variety of waffle products, all baked fresh in the restaurant upon ordering.

International Restaurant & Delicatessen consists of two floors and decor varies from room to room.

Yusuf said International Restaurant & Delicatessen is a concept that has been an idea of his father’s for many years.

“He had the opportunity to live and travel to a number of countries overseas and the tea and coffee shop culture he experienced he wanted to bring to our area,” he said.

The restaurant, which will employ up to seven people, will be operated by Yusuf’s family, all of whom have some experience cooking different ethnic foods.

The business partners chose to bring International Restaurant & Deli to Centerville because the city is “very ethnically diverse” and welcoming to new businesses, Yusuf said

“We chose Main Street in Centerville (because) it’s a very busy area and we wanted to add to the diversity of the area,” he said.