Oxford’s local produce of the year for 2022

Guided By Mushrooms (GBM), a Dayton family operation owned by Audra Sparks, David Sparks, and Michael Goldstick, supplies MOON Co-op with unusual fresh mushroom varieties, including Lion’s Mane, Turkey Tail, and Oyster. But GBM’s nomination this year is for their mushroom powders.

GBM’s mushroom powders consist of mushrooms ground to the consistency of flour. Also ground into the powder are a few herbs, such as coriander or oregano.

I use the mushroom powder most frequently to thicken sauces, instead of flour. Two different friends in Chicago have asked for bottles after tasting it in dishes I prepared there. Something we have in small-town Ohio but not in the big city!

Microgreens look like sprouts, but the two are very different. A microgreen is a tiny plant harvested without the roots, within two weeks after germination. A sprout consists of a root, a stem, a partially or fully germinated seed, and underdeveloped leaves.

Bonnie Gean Scales and her parents Dean Scales and Emily Savage started to grow microgreens two years ago. Then 11-year-old Bonnie Gean convinced her parents to start growing microgreens for health reasons.

Microgreens are nutritional powerhouses. I throw a handful on every dinner plate.

I already have my eye on potential candidates in 2023. For example, 7 Wonders Farm had some intriguing black garlic this past summer, but its availability was too limited for inclusion in this column.

Let’s say thank you to all of our local growers. A few intrepid growers are holding Oxford’s Farmer Market every Saturday through the winter, so please support them.

And thanks to our frontline grocery workers at MOON Co-op, as well as our town’s big boxes. Let’s hope for a healthy and safe 2023 for them, and for benign weather.

I guess I need to identify the produce of the year. I’m choosing microgreens. They were a finalist last year. The family’s continued dedication is admirable, as is the quality of their product.

MOON Co-op is Oxford’s consumer-owned full-service grocery, featuring natural, local, organic, sustainable, and Earth-friendly products. The store, located at 516 S. Locust St. in Oxford, is open to the public every day. Visit it online at mooncoop.coop.