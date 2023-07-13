X

National French Fry Day: Where to find free fries

Credit: Scott Olson

Food & Restaurants
By
48 minutes ago

French fries are always a savory treat whether served crinkle-cut, crispy, plain or salty.

According to the National Day Calendar, National French Fry Day is to be celebrated Friday, July 14 but many businesses are offering deals today, July 13. Here’s a sampling of deals:

McDonald’s

On July 13, McDonald’s is offering its fries free of charge and of any size exclusively via the McDonald’s App, with no purchase necessary at participating locations. https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us.html

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is offering free fries of any size with any in-app purchase from July 13-16 at participating locations. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy’s App or website and account registration is required. https://www.wendys.com/

Checkers & Rally’s

Rewards members get a free order of XL fries from July 14-16. If you’re not a member but want the offer, join by 11:59 p.m. EST at https://www.checkers.com/rewards/.

Smashburger

On July 13, you can get a free regular size fry with code “FRIES.” https://smashburger.com/.

