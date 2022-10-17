journal-news logo
X

Mac and cheese flights coming to West Chester brewery

Credit: James Czar/Grainworks Brewing Company

Credit: James Czar/Grainworks Brewing Company

Food & Restaurants
By Natalie Jones
34 minutes ago

Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester Twp. is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily.

“MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”

MamaBear’s Mac will be located inside Grainworks taproom’s in-house kitchen. The kitchen was part of the brewery’s recent expansion, according to a press release from Grainworks.

“This is a great opportunity for us to grow and expand,” said Kimberly Heileman, owner of MamaBear’s Mac. “We’re looking forward to finding ways to incorporate Grainworks beer into more of our recipes!”

MamaBear’s Grainworks location will be serving some classic favorites like their award-winning Mac and Cheese. The Mac and Cheese will be available in a “flight” with four varieties including Vermont Cheddar Mac, Loaded Backed Potato Mac, Smokey Bear Mac and Buffalo Chicken Mac. They have also added new items to their menu including a Vermont Farm Burger, The Italian, Vermont Grilled Cheese and Grainworks Nachos, the press release said.

The restaurant is opening to the public at 3 p.m. Friday.

Grainworks, located at 7790 Service Center Drive, is open 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. MamaBear’s Mac will be open when the brewery is open but will close one hour earlier.

For more information about Grainworks, visit www.grainworks.beer. To learn more about MamaBear’s Mac, visit www.mamabearsmac.com.

In Other News
1
It’s the apple’s time to shine
2
Eggplant parmesan made my way
3
Family converts Realtor office into coffee, crepe shop near downtown...
4
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken tests new sandwich in area
5
Patriotic summertime dessert features raspberries grown locally

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top