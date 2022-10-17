Mac and cheese flights coming to West Chester brewery

Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester Twp. is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily.
“MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
MamaBear’s Mac will be located inside Grainworks taproom’s in-house kitchen. The kitchen was part of the brewery’s recent expansion, according to a press release from Grainworks.
“This is a great opportunity for us to grow and expand,” said Kimberly Heileman, owner of MamaBear’s Mac. “We’re looking forward to finding ways to incorporate Grainworks beer into more of our recipes!”
MamaBear’s Grainworks location will be serving some classic favorites like their award-winning Mac and Cheese. The Mac and Cheese will be available in a “flight” with four varieties including Vermont Cheddar Mac, Loaded Backed Potato Mac, Smokey Bear Mac and Buffalo Chicken Mac. They have also added new items to their menu including a Vermont Farm Burger, The Italian, Vermont Grilled Cheese and Grainworks Nachos, the press release said.
The restaurant is opening to the public at 3 p.m. Friday.
Grainworks, located at 7790 Service Center Drive, is open 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. MamaBear’s Mac will be open when the brewery is open but will close one hour earlier.
For more information about Grainworks, visit www.grainworks.beer. To learn more about MamaBear’s Mac, visit www.mamabearsmac.com.
