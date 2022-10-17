Mac and cheese flights coming to West Chester brewery

“MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”

MamaBear’s Mac will be located inside Grainworks taproom’s in-house kitchen. The kitchen was part of the brewery’s recent expansion, according to a press release from Grainworks.