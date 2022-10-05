It’s the apple’s time to shine

Local apples continue to be available at the Oxford Farmers Market, as they will through the autumn. Stock up on local apples now.
Scott Downing, our principal source of local apples at the Oxford Farmers Market and MOON Co-op, recently showed us around his orchards up in Darke County. Both beautiful and educational.
Some groves were at the end of their fruit-bearing lives, whereas others were saplings nowhere near ready. Other groves bore many apples that looked great to an uneducated eye, but Scott told us they weren’t yet at peak ripeness.
The trees are pruned by hand to keep them short enough to reach most of the fruit while standing on the ground. The fruit at the top of the trees is reached by a special ladder that is tapered, with a much narrower top that safely leans against the tree.
We learned that some apple varieties (like Rome) flourish through cross-pollination with other varieties, whereas some varieties (like Granny Smith) cross-pollinate by themselves.
Scott showed us how he makes awesome no-chemical-added cider, using a wide variety of apples. Scott finds that the various species have similar aromas as they go through the cider press — with one exception.
A McIntosh apple adds a distinctive flavor to the cider. Scott always knows when a McIntosh is in the press, and he makes sure that every batch of his cider includes some McIntosh.
In a dry year like this year, he gets 3 gallons of cider from a bushel of apples. In a wet year he gets 4 gallons, but the cider flavor is a bit less intense.
Here’s one of my favorite apple recipes. The recipe is for a 9-inch springform pan.
Melt 9 tablespoons unsalted butter local butter. Use more butter to generously grease the bottom and sides of the pan.
Mix with the butter 1/4 cup sugar, a pinch of salt, and 1/4 teaspoon each almond and vanilla extracts. Add 1 1/3 cup unbleached pastry flour to form a soft cookie-like dough.
Transfer the dough to the pan, pressing the dough evenly into the bottom and sides. Bake the shell for 12 minutes at 375.
Remove the shell from the oven and sprinkle 1/4 cup of finely ground almonds on it. In addition to imparting a nice flavor, the ground almonds keep the shell from getting soggy when the filling is added.
For the filling, mix 1/2 cup creme fraiche, 1 egg, 2 tablespoons honey, and 1/4 teaspoon each almond and vanilla extracts. Pour the filling into the shell and bake for 10 minutes.
Cut 4 apples into thin slices, remove the tart from the oven, and place the slices on top of the filling. Scott recommended Northern Spy.
Bake the tart for another 10 minutes. When the tart is cool, remove the springform and transfer to a serving plate if desired.
