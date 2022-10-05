It’s the apple’s time to shine

Scott showed us how he makes awesome no-chemical-added cider, using a wide variety of apples. Scott finds that the various species have similar aromas as they go through the cider press — with one exception.

A McIntosh apple adds a distinctive flavor to the cider. Scott always knows when a McIntosh is in the press, and he makes sure that every batch of his cider includes some McIntosh.

In a dry year like this year, he gets 3 gallons of cider from a bushel of apples. In a wet year he gets 4 gallons, but the cider flavor is a bit less intense.

Here’s one of my favorite apple recipes. The recipe is for a 9-inch springform pan.

Melt 9 tablespoons unsalted butter local butter. Use more butter to generously grease the bottom and sides of the pan.

Mix with the butter 1/4 cup sugar, a pinch of salt, and 1/4 teaspoon each almond and vanilla extracts. Add 1 1/3 cup unbleached pastry flour to form a soft cookie-like dough.

Transfer the dough to the pan, pressing the dough evenly into the bottom and sides. Bake the shell for 12 minutes at 375.

Remove the shell from the oven and sprinkle 1/4 cup of finely ground almonds on it. In addition to imparting a nice flavor, the ground almonds keep the shell from getting soggy when the filling is added.

For the filling, mix 1/2 cup creme fraiche, 1 egg, 2 tablespoons honey, and 1/4 teaspoon each almond and vanilla extracts. Pour the filling into the shell and bake for 10 minutes.

Cut 4 apples into thin slices, remove the tart from the oven, and place the slices on top of the filling. Scott recommended Northern Spy.

Bake the tart for another 10 minutes. When the tart is cool, remove the springform and transfer to a serving plate if desired.

Thanks to many of you for your condolences on the recent passing of our dog Winston.

MOON Co-op is Oxford’s consumer-owned full-service grocery, featuring natural, local, organic, sustainable, and Earth-friendly products. The store, located at 516 S. Locust St. in Oxford, is open to the public every day. Visit the website at mooncoop.coop.