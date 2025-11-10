It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week: A list of participating restaurants

The 10th annual Cincinnati Pizza Week is happening now through Sunday. The week celebrates all-things pizza with $10 specialty pies from some of Cincinnati’s most beloved restaurants and pizzerias.
Restaurants will be tossing their best pies, for $10 available only during Pizza Week.
Participating restaurants:
- Agave & Rye
- Barrel House Kitchen & Bar
- Braxton Barrel House
- Bourbon House Pizza
- Catch-a-Fire Pizza
- Cork N Crust
- Dewey’s Pizza
- Dueling Axes
- Fireside Pizza
- Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park and Montgomery
- Goodfellas Pizzeria
- Hoppin Vines
- Killer Queen
- Little Miami Brewing Company
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- MadTree Parks and Rec
- MadTree Taproom
- Mikey’s Late Night Slice
- Mio’s Pizza – Mt. Washington location only
- Padrino
- Ramundos Pizzeria
- Sayler Park Pizza Co.
- Sorrento’s Italian Joint
- Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
- Taglio Bar & Pizeria
- The Gruff
- The Works
- Tokyo Pie
- Two Cities Pizza Co.
- Voodoo - West Chester Twp.
- Wayfarer Tavern
Download the Cincinnati Pizza Week app to map out stops, earn points for checking in. Check in to four or more locations during the week to be entered to win $300 in restaurant gift cards.
For more information, go to cincinnatipizzaweek.com.
