Cincinnati Pizza Week happening now: $10 pizzas sold throughout region

Pizza at Wayfarer Tavern in Dayton, Ky. is shown here. It is one of the participants in the 2025 Cincinnati Pizza Week. CONTRIBUTED

Cincinnati Pizza Week is now through Nov. 16 with $10 specialty pies from some of Cincinnati’s most beloved restaurants and pizzerias.

“Any way you slice it, Cincinnati Pizza Week is a fun and family-friendly way to support our local community and enjoy some great pizza at a fantastic price,” said Tony Frank, director of business development at “Cincinnati Magazine.”

“It’s a great way to explore some new restaurants and pizza places you may not have tried before.”

This year marks 10-year anniversary of the annual week celebrating slices.

For seven days, participating pizza places across Greater Cincinnati are tossing up their best pies— from deep dish to stuffed crust to traditional pan staples — for $10 each, available only during Pizza Week.

Pizza lovers can download the Cincinnati Pizza Week app to map out the week’s stops, earn check-in points and compete for prizes.

There are more than 30 different pizzerias participating.

The entire community is encouraged to visit as many participating restaurants and pizzerias as possible throughout the week. Those who want to participate one night from home can get a Rao’s ‘Made for Home’ Brick Oven Crust Frozen Pizza from Kroger and earn 100 points.

Diners can tag @cincypizzaweek with #cincypizzaweek to be entered to win daily drawings for $25 gift cards throughout Cincinnati Pizza Week.

Participants who check in at four or more restaurants during the week will be entered to win $300 in restaurant gift cards. The person with the most points at the conclusion of the week will be named “Cincinnati’s Biggest Pizza Lover” and receive $300 in gift cards, a Rao’s oven mitt, pizza stone and apron.

For more details about Cincinnati Pizza Week, and for a complete list of participating restaurants, visit cincypizzaweek.com.

CINCINNATI PIZZA WEEK PLACES

Agave & Rye

Barrel House Kitchen & Bar

Braxton Barrel House

Bourbon House Pizza

Catch-a-Fire Pizza

Cork N Crust

Dewey’s Pizza

Dueling Axes

Fireside Pizza

Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park and Montgomery

Goodfellas Pizzeria

Hoppin Vines

Killer Queen

Little Miami Brewing Company

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

MadTree Parks and Rec

MadTree Taproom

Mikey’s Late Night Slice

Mio’s Pizza – Mt. Washington location only

Padrino

Ramundos Pizzeria

Sayler Park Pizza Co.

Sorrento’s Italian Joint

Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

Taglio Bar & Pizeria

The Gruff

The Works

Tokyo Pie

Two Cities Pizza Co.

Voodoo - West Chester Twp.

Wayfarer Tavern

