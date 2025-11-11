Cincinnati Pizza Week happening now: $10 pizzas sold throughout region

Cincinnati Pizza Week is now through Nov. 16 with $10 specialty pies from some of Cincinnati’s most beloved restaurants and pizzerias.
“Any way you slice it, Cincinnati Pizza Week is a fun and family-friendly way to support our local community and enjoy some great pizza at a fantastic price,” said Tony Frank, director of business development at “Cincinnati Magazine.”
“It’s a great way to explore some new restaurants and pizza places you may not have tried before.”
This year marks 10-year anniversary of the annual week celebrating slices.
For seven days, participating pizza places across Greater Cincinnati are tossing up their best pies— from deep dish to stuffed crust to traditional pan staples — for $10 each, available only during Pizza Week.
Pizza lovers can download the Cincinnati Pizza Week app to map out the week’s stops, earn check-in points and compete for prizes.
There are more than 30 different pizzerias participating.
The entire community is encouraged to visit as many participating restaurants and pizzerias as possible throughout the week. Those who want to participate one night from home can get a Rao’s ‘Made for Home’ Brick Oven Crust Frozen Pizza from Kroger and earn 100 points.
Diners can tag @cincypizzaweek with #cincypizzaweek to be entered to win daily drawings for $25 gift cards throughout Cincinnati Pizza Week.
Participants who check in at four or more restaurants during the week will be entered to win $300 in restaurant gift cards. The person with the most points at the conclusion of the week will be named “Cincinnati’s Biggest Pizza Lover” and receive $300 in gift cards, a Rao’s oven mitt, pizza stone and apron.
For more details about Cincinnati Pizza Week, and for a complete list of participating restaurants, visit cincypizzaweek.com.
CINCINNATI PIZZA WEEK PLACES
Agave & Rye
Barrel House Kitchen & Bar
Braxton Barrel House
Bourbon House Pizza
Catch-a-Fire Pizza
Cork N Crust
Dewey’s Pizza
Dueling Axes
Fireside Pizza
Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park and Montgomery
Goodfellas Pizzeria
Hoppin Vines
Killer Queen
Little Miami Brewing Company
MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
MadTree Parks and Rec
MadTree Taproom
Mikey’s Late Night Slice
Mio’s Pizza – Mt. Washington location only
Padrino
Ramundos Pizzeria
Sayler Park Pizza Co.
Sorrento’s Italian Joint
Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
Taglio Bar & Pizeria
The Gruff
The Works
Tokyo Pie
Two Cities Pizza Co.
Voodoo - West Chester Twp.
Wayfarer Tavern
