Cincinnati is No. 5 on list of best cities for bachelor, bachelorette parties

On the list of best cities for bachelor and bachelorette parties, only four spots away from Las Vegas is Cincinnati.

Vegas of course tops the BetMGM analysis of places to party before a wedding day. New York is second, Portland is third and coming in at No. 4 is San Francisco.

Those are some major cities to be followed by Cincinnati. BetMGM said factors bumping it high on the list include:

the number of bars

average hotel and drink prices

activities available

natural beauty spots

parks

Cincinnati’s ranking at No. 5 was spurred by its “urban energy and Midwestern charm,” BetMGM said in its report.

“Parties can enjoy pub crawls, dine at trendy eateries, and experience the city’s rich cultural heritage. Additionally, Cincinnati offers outdoor activities such as riverfront adventures along the Ohio River and exploring the Cincinnati Zoo,” BetMGM said.

“Cincinnati has 69 bars per 100,000 residents, which is the most out of any city, and to compliment that, average beer prices are stated to be around $4, making it a great choice if you would like to enjoy the nightlife.”

The analysis doesn’t make mention of this, but it’s worth noting there are lots of professional sports teams to entertain visitors to the city. That includes the Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, FC Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Cyclones.