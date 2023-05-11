Best of Butler County 2023: The categories with the most votes with only 2 days left

BreakingNews
We are down to less than 48 hours before the 2023 Best of Butler County voting ends.

Thousands of votes have been cast to select the area’s favorites in 131 categories. The categories with the most votes as of Thursday afternoon are:

AROUND TOWN: Best Landmark

AUTO: Best Car Wash

BEAUTY & WELLNESS: Best Hair Salon/Stylist

FOOD & DINING & DRINKING: Best Ethnic Grocery Store, Best Brewery and Best Chicken Sandwich (all very close)

HEALTH & MEDICAL: Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Facility

HOME IMPROVEMENT: Best Nursery/Garden Center

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES: Best Photographer and Best Real Estate Agent

RECREATION: Best Dance School and Best Annual Festival

RETAIL: Best Liquor Store

