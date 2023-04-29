‘Banksyland’ exhibit coming to southwest Ohio soon

CINCINNATI — An immersive art experience called ‘Banksyland” is soon happening in the region.
The international touring exhibition featuring both authenticated works and replica installations by the infamous artist Banksy will include 80 pieces.
The exhibit will have “original and studio works, salvaged street artworks, and never-before-seen immersive installations. ... Experience the mystique and cultural impact of the most sought after artist of our time, live and in person,” states a news release from Banksyland organizers.
Organizers said while this exhibit is not authorized by Banksy, there will be signed and authenticated editions from Banksy’s studio.
The location was touted as being secret, but an updated ticket sales site says it will be at 140 Marion Spencer Way in Over-The-Rhine.
There are time slots available on May 5-7. Admission ranges from $22-$59 plus tax. Get more details here.
The Banksyland tour is going to 22 cities around the world, organizers said.
