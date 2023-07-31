7 local festivals and events not to miss in August

Summer is moving along and August will be full of events as the season winds down and schools start back up.

Here are seven events in the Butler and Warren county region not to miss.

Hanover Winery Wine Festival

Friday and Saturday

Hanover Winery Wine Festival is an annual two-day event that features live music, food and wine during the two-day event. Hanover Winery Owners Eddie and Elizabeth McDonald started the festival in 2010 as an anniversary celebration and a customer appreciation event. Situated on a 15-acre property, the family-owned-and-operated winery opened in 2009.

On Friday, FinTan (an Irish band) will perform at 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Sam Dearie will take the stage at 3 p.m. followed by Golden Goldners Roots of Rhythm and Blues Band at 6:30 p.m.” Best Thing Smokin’ will be on site serving food, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. The winery will also offer cheese and charcuterie trays and pizza. Guests can choose from more than 25 wines by the glass or bottle, which are all produced by Hanover Winery. A House Sangria will also be served by the glass or pitcher, along with wine slushies, bourbon cocktails, bourbon slushies, and a variety of beers, including beer selections from Municipal Brew Works.

Hanover Winery is located at 2165 Morman Road in Hanover Twp. Festival hours are 5-10 p.m. Friday and 1-10 p.m. Saturday. Winery hours are 1-10 p.m. on both days. $5 entry fee. Ages 21 and over event. Guests may bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

Online: hanoverwinery.com

Lebanon Blues Festival

Friday and Saturday

Presented by the Lebanon Optimist Club, the 24th annual Lebanon Blues Festival is expected to attract thousands of guests to Historic Downtown Lebanon.

“Normally, we bring in a couple big acts from Chicago, Memphis or New Orleans, but for the last two or three years, the people that come to our festival have been asking for more local bands. So, this year we decided to make it a homegrown show,” said Cathy Feinauer, president of the Lebanon Optimist Club.

Music on Friday happened 5-10 p.m. On Saturday, the festival is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. The event will also be live -treamed in its entirety on the Lebanon Blues Festival Facebook page and YouTube channel.

In addition to performances from top blues musicians, the festival will have more than 20 food vendors, and a deluxe beer garden featuring craft beers, wine and seltzers. Mechanic Street will be lined with artisans and crafters. There will be a classic car cruise-in on Broadway on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. presented by Run of the Mill StreetRodders. (No registration required, no entry fee to participate.)

The Lebanon Blues Festival main stage will be set up at Bicentennial Park at the corner of Mulberry and Cherry St. Free admission.

Online: lebanonbluesfestival.com

Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire

Saturday and Sunday

This is the ultimate experience for hot sauce enthusiasts. Jungle Jim’s International Market will host the annual Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire on Saturday and Sunday in Oscar Event Center and Oscar Station at Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield. The festival and contests will be inside and includes hot sauces, rides, competitions and more. Guests can enjoy hot sauces, salsas, marinades, beef jerky, mustards, and rubs, to name a few. Kids will see stilt walkers, fire performers and balloon twisters.

There will be samples to try and products to purchase, along with competitions in the Arena of Fire. Plus, there will be a touring car show with more than 50 hot rides from Freedom Scene.

Festival hours 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday Single-day tickets are $15 (plus tax) and two-day weekend passes are $20 (plus tax.) Kid’s tickets are $2 (plus tax). Children ages 4 and under are free.

Online: junglegims.com

Voices of America Country Music Fest

Aug. 10-13

The Voices of America Country Music Festival will not only bring thousands of concertgoers to the region in August, but the four-day event will feature some of the biggest names in country music. It will be in the heart of West Chester across the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark grounds.

This year’s headliners will include Chris Young, Alabama, Dan +Shay and Old Dominion. Jo Dee Messina is another iconic name on the line-up. Lainey Wilson, one of the most popular, female country artists right now, will also take the stage. More than 30 artists are slated to perform during the four-day event on three stages. In addition, some of the area’s local talent will be performing.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit local charities. Prices and hours for this event vary.

Online: voacountrymusicfest.com

Fitton Center Season Launch Party

Aug. 18

Fitton Center for Creative Arts will “Paint the Town Red” Aug. 18. This is the Fitton Center’s annual summer party to launch its upcoming season of performances, exhibitions, events and education throughout the year. It’s open-house style.

“We invite everybody to come,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

Every gallery, studio and classroom as well as performance, rehearsal and event spaces will be open for guests to enjoy and explore. Groups including the Golden Tappers and members of Performing Arts Inc. will perform. The evening will have live music by The Other Band.

There will also be class demonstrations, art exhibition openings and a presentation of the 2023-2024 season of performances, exhibitions and events. There will be food from Two Women in a Kitchen and a full cash bar. Additionally, there will be a gallery opening celebration for the “Human Nature” and “Class Act” exhibitions. The Community Gallery on the first floor will also feature works from artists at the Boys & Girls Club and Booker T. Washington Community Center, among others.

An outdoor, interactive art exhibition on the Monument Avenue Pergola will be led by Moya Jones and Director of Exhibitions Cathy Mayhugh.

This is a free event. The Fitton Center for Creative Arts is located at 101 S. Monument Ave. in Hamilton.

Online: fittoncenter.org

Nook Brew Fest

Aug. 19

The public is invited to purchase tickets to attend Nook Brew Fest at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill on Aug. 19. The event is expected to have more than 40 brews from multiple breweries and vendors.

VIP entry will be from noon to 1 p.m.

“It’s something that we’ve done in our Pennsylvania location and it will be the third year for that one this year. So, we wanted to bring it to our new location here in Ohio, and basically, it’s going to be this great beer festival,” said Bonnie Bastian, marketing manager at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill. “This is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together. It will be a great day to sample some beers with live entertainment and food.”

Participating breweries are Municipal Brew Works, Grainworks, Third Eye Brewing Company, Fretboard Brewing Company, Madtree Brewing, Moeller Brew Barn, Swine City Brewing and many more. VIP tickets are $70, general admission tickets are $50 and designated driver tickets are $20 plus applicable ticketing fees.

The event will be outdoors, on B Street, between the Champion Mill Conference Center and Spooky Nook Sports.

Online: spookynooksports.com/hamilton/nook-brew-fest-oh

Hamilpalooza

Aug. 26

With more than 100 vendors, Hamilpalooza is a free, family friendly event that will return to downtown Hamilton on the streets around Marcum Park on Aug. 26. Event hours are 12-6 p.m. The event will include live entertainment, fun activities, food trucks and shopping. Guests can explore the local vendors as they enjoy live music, tasty food and more. From vendors with unique gifts to trendy home décor and vintage items, there’s something for everyone.

Local non-profits, businesses and organizations will also participate. The event is free and open to the public.

Online: hamilton-ohio.com