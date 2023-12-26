5 things to do this winter in Butler County

Shopping at the West Chester Market during the winter months will not only allow residents an opportunity to support local businesses, but they will also get a look inside the historic Muhlhauser Barn, which has become a popular event venue in Southwest Ohio.

During the winter, the West Chester Market is from 2-4 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month. The market will be held on alternate, upcoming Saturdays, including Jan. 6, Jan. 20, Feb. 3, Feb. 17, March 2 and March 16.

The West Chester Market is a producer-only market — so everything is grown or made within 100 miles of West Chester. Vendors include crafters, woodworkers and jewelry makers to artists, bakers and more. Ten to 15 vendors participate during the winter months.

Muhlhauser Barn is located at 8558 Beckett Road in West Chester Twp. For the latest news and updates, visit westchesteroh.org.

MetroParks of Butler County to launch winter hike series

MetroParks of Butler County will introduce its first annual Winter Hike Series this winter, which is perfect for those who want to be active or have more social time outdoors during the holidays.

“We are looking to connect our residents with our parks all the time, obviously, but winter tends to be a quieter time. So, we encourage people to get out into the parks in the winter,” said Suzanne Roth, director of programming and education at MetroParks. “The goal is to encourage residents to explore a park they’ve maybe never known, to foster camaraderie and to get that much-needed mental health boost during those short, cold days of winter.

“If you’re dressed for it, hiking in the winter can be quite invigorating,” she said.

Running every Saturday morning Jan. 6 through Feb. 3, these guided hikes will highlight Butler County’s winter beauty at a new park each week. All hikes start at 10 a.m., and all ages are welcome. Cost is $10/person per hike, children under five years of age are free. Registration in advance is required at yourmetroparks.net.

Hikes will average about three miles and will end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. Families are welcome to participate. Guides leading the hikes are interpretive naturalists, who will highlight the cultural and natural history of each park.

Complete a Donut Trail Passport and get a free T-shirt

Get together with your friends and family and head out to a stop or two on the Butler County Donut Trail. Participants can prepare for the trail by downloading a map and an official passport. Once guests complete all of the donut shop stops, they can redeem a passport and be rewarded with an official Donut Trail T-shirt.

Passports may be redeemed at the Butler County Visitors Bureau. When the office is not open, there is a drop box in the lobby of the Visitors Bureau and people can put their passports into that box, the Visitors Bureau collects them, and the staff will mail out a T-shirt. The third option is participants can mail in their completed passport to the Visitors Bureau.

The Butler County Donut Trail has become a major part of Butler County’s culinary experience. Each donut shop features their own specialties, such as the “Ugly” from Central Pastry Shop or a “Raspberry Cheesecake” donut from The Donut Spot. Jupiter Coffee & Donuts offers a signature “Miami Maple Merger” donut and Kelly’s Bakery features a “S’mores” donut, just to name a few.

Another great resource is the Donut Trail concierge’s line. Patrons can call (513) 860-0917, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and have questions answered or get help in planning a Donut Trail route. Of course, the top tip is to always get an early start — the shops often sell out. For more information on the Butler County Donut Trail, holiday hours, or to download a passport, go to travelbutlercounty.com/donut-trail.

Line dancing at Lori’s Roadhouse

On Tuesday and Thursday nights, Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester Twp. offers line dancing lessons from 7-9 p.m. Beginner to experienced levels of dance are welcome to participate. From 9 p.m. to close, there will be open dance. No cover before 7 p.m., and after 7 p.m. the cost is $5.

Lori’s Roadhouse continues to stand out in the community as one of the popular places to have dinner and see live entertainment. The 24,000-square-foot establishment attracts guests and concert attendees from all over the Tri-state.

The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and Gourmet Jumbo Wings are a few of the popular menu items. Customers also love the nachos. Plus, there are vegetarian and vegan options on the menu.

Lori’s Roadhouse features live music on Fridays and Saturdays. The venue also brings in a lot of nationally recognized artists for concerts.

Food and drink specials are available during Happy Hour, which runs Tuesday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. Sunday is Game Day at Lori’s Roadhouse with drink specials.

Lori’s Roadhouse is located at 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, Suite B in West Chester Twp. For a complete schedule of upcoming concerts and events, or to purchase tickets, go to Go to lrhlive.com.

WinterMAX Tournament at The Pickle Lodge

Winter is the perfect time for a game of pickleball, and competitors will have a chance to sign up and play in the WinterMAX Tournament.

The annual WinterMAX Pickleball Tournament is set for the last weekend in December (Men’s & Women’s Double on Dec. 29 and Mixed Doubles on Dec. 30) at The Pickle Lodge, located at 7373 Kingsgate Way in West Chester Twp. For more information, and details on how to sign up for the WinterMAX Tournament, go to thepicklelodge.com/event/wintermax-2023.

Participants will embrace the Round Robin format as they dive into pickleball action. Brackets will be split into two pools, each hosting five teams. It’s not just a game; it’s a showdown. Participants will face off against every team in their pool, leaving nothing to chance.

Only the cream of the crop will advance as the top finishers in each pool. These competitors will then battle it out in a single-elimination medal bracket for the coveted gold, silver and bronze titles.

The cost to participate in one event is $55, and participants can add a second event for $15 more. It’s a small price to pay for a shot at WinterMAX glory and the chance to bask in pickleball fame. The Pickel Lodge is the second largest indoor pickleball facility in the country.