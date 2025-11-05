Three Monroe city council candidates easily win seats; incumbents take wins for school board

Of the 24 votes cast in Warren County, Brown received 54%, Cloyd (25%) and Hickman (21%). The write-in candidate received zero votes.

Starting in January, nearly half of the council members will be new, though one served previously.

City council had three seats open after members Dr. Kelly Clark and Ben Wagner didn’t seek re-election, and the seat formerly occupied by John Centers, who resigned due to personal reasons, was open on the seven-person council.

The three winners will join Mayor Keith Funk, Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh, council members Michael Graves and Tom Hagedorn.

Brown, 36, is a 2007 Monroe High School graduate who won his first political office in his hometown.

Brown and his wife, Hollie, have two daughters, 10 and 8, attending Monroe schools.

Cloyd, 42, a 2001 Monroe High School graduate, also won in her first run at a political office.

Hickman, 64, returns to council after serving for 12 years from 2010 to 2021.

School board race

In the race for Monroe school board, three members and a newcomer ran for the three open seats.

Voters supported the three incumbents.

Member Debbie Hagedorn (29%), President Tim Carpenter (29%) and Vice President AJ Fullam (27%) were the top three vote-getters.

Bobbie Drew finished fourth with 15% of the vote.

Of the 21 votes in Warren County, Fullam received 33%, followed by Hagedorn (29%), Drew (24%) and Carpenter (15%).

The other two board members, Dave Grant and Tom Leeds, will have their four-year terms expire in January, 2028.

Carpenter has been on the board since January 2014 and has served as president the last two years.

Fullam has been a board member since January 2022.

He and his wife, Tekila, have been Monroe residents since 2018 and have two daughters – one attending Monroe Elementary and one at Monroe Primary.

Hagedorn has been a board member since 2022.

Her and her husband, Tom, have been Monroe residents since 2003 and have raised three children in Monroe: Diana (2016), Zach (2022) and Tori (2023)=