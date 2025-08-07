School, fire and police issues on November ballot in northern Warren County

Voters in northern Warren County communities this fall will be asked to decide on school, police and fire tax issues.
The filing deadline was Wednesday to place issues on the ballot for the Nov. 4 general election.
The following levies and issues will likely will appear on ballots, pending certification from the Warren County Board of Elections.
New money levies
• Franklin: Additional 4.9-mill continuing operating levy to fund fire and EMS operations, which would cost $172 for each $100,000 of appraised home value and is estimated to collect $1.8 million a year.
• Springboro Schools: A 2.8-mill, 37-year bond issue to fund $115 million in projects, including a new school for pre-k through second grade for $66.6 million, a $6.9 million multipurpose stadium, junior high school addition for $6.9 million plus an additional $34.5 million in areas of safety, technology and other improvements and upgrades. It will cost $98 for each $100,000 of appraised home value; however, district officials have said with other millage coming off the tax roles the total school tax bill will not increase.
• Harveysburg: Additional 3-mill, 5-year operating levy, which will cost $105 for each $100,000 of appraised home value and is estimated to collect $64,000 a year.
• Clearcreek Twp.: Additional 2.25-mill continuing levy for police district, which will cost $79 for each $100,000 of appraised home value and is estimated to collect $3 million a year.
• Franklin City School District: A 1% continuing income tax to fund operations that would raise an estimated $6.3 million annually.
Other levies, issues
• Carlisle Local School District: A 1% income tax repeal.
• Franklin: Local liquor option for Sunday sales at Casey’s General Store, 1288 E. Second St.
• Lebanon: Adult use dispensary Ethos at 1525 Genntown Drive.
• Franklin Twp.: Local liquor option for Sunday sales at The River Edge, 9636 Dixie Highway.
