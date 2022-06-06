Woman wanted in case of fetus thrown away in trash can arrested

“The only crime we had was dumping the baby girl in the trash can,” Fornshell said.

Houck’s case was assigned to Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was not found until her arrest June 1 in Hamilton on a charge of possession of drug abuse instruments, according to Hamilton County court records.

Assistant Warren County Prosecutor Steven Knippen said the Hamilton County case will be completed before she is returned to Warren County for her case there.

Monroe Police responded to the motel at about 10 a.m. that day on a report of a “possible abandoned baby.”

Warren County Coroner’s investigator Doyle Burke, now retired, previously told this news organization that the body of a girl was found in a trash can in one of the rooms. The mother had gone to an area hospital after a 911 call was placed.

Also found in the the room were a clear plastic bag containing two grams of a crystal rock substance, a bag containing white powder, gummy worms laced with an unknown substance and paper tabs laced with an unknown substance, possibly acid, according to the Monroe police report.