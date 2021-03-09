Woman twice convicted for soliciting sex after HIV positive test indicted again

A Harrison Twp. woman twice convicted of soliciting for sex after testing positive for HIV was indicted Monday for the same crime.
Tiffany Suzzanne Anderson, 41, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for engaging in soliciting after a positive HIV test, two counts of loitering to engage in solicitation after a positive HIV test and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia offense.
Anderson was twice convicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of engaging in soliciting after a positive HIV test.
On Jan. 6, 2010, she was convicted and sentenced to one year in prison and three years of supervised parole after her release. On Aug. 17, 2011, she was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison, according to online court records.
Prostitution-related charges are typically misdemeanors, but an HIV-positive status elevates the charge to a felony.
Anderson is in the Montgomery County Jail, where she has been held since her arrest on the afternoon of Feb. 25 by police in Dayton.