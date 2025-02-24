Woman charged with OVI in crash that killed West Alexandria man

She has a hearing scheduled for March 10.

At 7:49 a.m. on Sept. 17, Ward was driving a 2021 Kia Sorento west on U.S. 35 when she hit a parked trailer attached to a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado near Washington Twin Road, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard B. Laycock, 59, of West Alexandria, was outside of the truck with his 21-year-old daughter trying to secure items on the trailer when Ward hit the back left corner of the trailer.

Laycock was standing near the front left corner, according to a crash report. The impact pushed his body approximately 20 yards.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics transported his daughter to Kettering Health Preble with minor injuries.

Ward was using cruise control and traveling at the posted speed of 50 mph at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

Her blood was tested for drugs, but the results were not available.

Medics also transported Ward to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.