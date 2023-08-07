Woman charged in Madison Twp. animal cruelty case released, dogs to soon be available for adoption

A woman facing animal cruelty charges following the seizure of nearly 90 dogs at her Madison Twp. property is free on her own recognizance after her case was sent to a grand jury for consideration and she gave up ownership of the animals.

Ronda Murphy, 60, is charged with one felony count of cruelty to companion animals and two misdemeanor counts in Middletown Municipal Court by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after the animals were found on her Mosiman Road property.

She was arrested July 31 and bond was initially set at $5,000 with 10 percent rule at arraignment two days later.

On Friday, Murphy waived her right to a preliminary hearing and the cases were sent directly to a Butler County jury for consideration. Murphy also signed over the dogs to the county dog warden’s office for care by Animal Friends Humane Society. This means after they are vetted, the eligible dogs will be available for adoption and will not have to await the conclusion of the criminal case.

Sherron then released Murphy on OR bond and ordered she have no contact with “any animals whatsoever,” according to court records.

According to the BCSO, the investigation is continuing and more charges may be filed in the future.

Deputies, detectives and deputy dog wardens arrived at the property in the 5000 block of Mosiman early July 27 for a welfare check on the dogs, court records show.

Murphy ran a rescue called ”Helping Hands for Furry Paws” and she was known to authorities because of previous calls, according to the court complaint.

In addition to the dogs found alive in “horrific” conditions, 30 canine bodies were discovered in refrigerators and freezers throughout the property and at an Eck Road property also owned by Murphy, BCSO said.

“Some bodies were decomposed or liquified and unable to be removed. Eighteen bodies were identifiable and able to be seized,” said Deputy Dog Warden Abigail Forkner in the complaint.

Animal Friends Humane Society on Princeton Road in Hamilton is now caring for the surviving pups.

Megan Poffenbarger, intake specialist at Animal Friends, said the staff is assessing the dogs and they are receiving veterinarian care. A few of the dogs are injured and have skin conditions, she said a day after they were brought to the shelter.

There were 86 dogs seized that the shelter is now caring for including senior dogs as well as nursing mothers and newborn puppies.