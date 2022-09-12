BreakingNews
Warren County truck driver charged with rape of girl in 2019
Warren County truck driver charged with rape of girl in 2019

A Warren County truck driver is accused of sexually assaulting a minor three years ago near Youngstown.

Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, of Maineville, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Mahoning County Court - Austintown for one count of rape.

Shavkat Abshukurov

Credit: Mahoning County Jail

Credit: Mahoning County Jail

A girl on Aug. 12, 2019, entered Truck World in North Jackson Twp. in Mahoning County and told the clerk she had been raped inside a commercial truck on the entrance ramp to Interstate 76 West, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers checked the area but were not able to find a truck that matched the girl’s description. However, they did find an area on the ramp where is appeared a vehicle had been stationary for an extended period. Truck World’s security video showed the vehicle, but not any identifying information, troopers said.

The OSHP worked with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for a potential DNA match but were unsuccessful. A cross reference of familial DNA only produced distant relatives. Investigators reached out to those individuals, but ultimately unable to narrow down their search, the release stated.

Investigators in early 2022 used electronic data analysis for the location, date and time frame of the assault and issued search warrants that led them to Abshukurov as a suspect. He was identified by his accuser in a photo lineup, according to troopers.

Abshukurov was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Warren County Jail. He later was transferred to the Mahoning County Jail in Youngstown, where he has been held since Friday.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

