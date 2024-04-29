Warren County grand jury indicts man accused in multi-city break-ins

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A man has been indicted in connection to multiple break-ins and attempted break-ins last year in Warren and Montgomery counties.

Devon Lavelle Yancy, 40, is facing 13 counts of burglary, four counts of attempted burglary, two counts of violation of a protection order and one count of breaking and entering, according to a Warren County grand jury report.

From July 23 to Oct. 4, Yancy reportedly broke into or tried to break into multiple homes in Springboro, Vandalia, Centerville, Dayton, Miamisburg and Miami Twp. in an attempt to steal items.

ExplorePiqua woman found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

The incidents took place at night while people were present, according to the grand jury report.

Yancy also allegedly violated the terms of a protection order by calling two protected people.

A warrant was issued Friday for Yancy, according to Warren County Common Pleas Court records.

His arraignment has not been scheduled as of Monday.

In Other News
1
Trial begins for Butler County man charged with killing 4 members of...
2
Middletown city manager picks lieutenant, sergeant to fill police...
3
Woman sentenced to prison for Monroe nail salon bombing attempt
4
Highway patrol aggressively enforcing new distracted driving law; Local...
5
Retrial for man accused of killing 4 family members in West Chester set...

About the Author

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top