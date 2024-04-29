Warren County grand jury indicts man accused in multi-city break-ins

From July 23 to Oct. 4, Yancy reportedly broke into or tried to break into multiple homes in Springboro, Vandalia, Centerville, Dayton, Miamisburg and Miami Twp. in an attempt to steal items.

The incidents took place at night while people were present, according to the grand jury report.

Yancy also allegedly violated the terms of a protection order by calling two protected people.

A warrant was issued Friday for Yancy, according to Warren County Common Pleas Court records.

His arraignment has not been scheduled as of Monday.